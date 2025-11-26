Is Trump About to Fire Kash Patel After a String of Controversies? White House Finally Breaks Its Silence

Rumors are rife that Donald Trump might be taking the next big step amid the ongoing controversy surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel. One of the biggest criticisms against him is his use of the FBI’s jet for personal reasons. This includes visiting his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. He is also accused of assigning SWAT security to protect his girlfriend, who is reportedly receiving death threats. The hue and cry over the matter is not yet over, leading people to speculate whether the U.S. President has plans to oust him.

But the claims seem totally far-fetched at this point. The White House has dismissed any possibility of Kash Patel being fired amid the controversies surrounding him. Thus, a previous report by MS Now, which claimed that Trump wanted to replace Patel with the FBI’s Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, is also untrue.

Addressing the endless speculation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently put her foot down and corrected the record. Her recent post on X reveals that Donald Trump was so amused by the rumor that he decided to silence it all by posing for an all-happy picture with Kash Patel.

Leavitt shared this very picture and penned, “This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News was published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President, and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s totally false. Come on, Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!” Do not believe the Fake News!”

This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

In fact, Donald Trump recently disregarded all the gossip about Patel during an interview with Fox News. He instead patted the FBI Director on his back and expressed complete confidence in his abilities.

Well, Kash Patel has criticized the accusations by tagging the naysayers as ‘uninformed internet anarchists’. In a later social media message, the FBI Director expressed ire at those who went after his personal life, which he considered a total low blow. He had expressed, “I’ve always said—criticize me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.”

Meanwhile, a statement by the FBI to NBC News highlighted multiple death threats received by Ms Wilkins due to her three-year-long relationship with Kash Patel. As a result, her security had been beefed up. A spokesperson mentioned, “Ms. Wilkins is receiving a protective detail because she has faced hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel, whom she has been dating for three years. Out of respect for her safety, we will not be providing additional details.”

Besides the latest controversial developments in his personal life, which have brought him truckloads of criticism, Kash Patel has also faced the heat over some of his office work. His alleged “inaccurate” handling of Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been one of the most poignant matters. The fact that he chose to dine in an ultra-fine and luxurious restaurant just hours after the U.S. was jolted by the death of such a popular activist was heavily scrutinized. His premature social media posts, while the investigation into this case was still ongoing, and with a killer at large, made many feel he was unsuited for the position.

President Donald Trump publicly rejected a media report claiming he was considering firing FBI Director Kash Patel, instead praising Patel’s performance. What Trump said Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Patel was “doing a great job” and denied that he was planning to… pic.twitter.com/v61xMJPKvg — durgeshkdubey (@ToolsTech4All) November 26, 2025

Later, of course, Patel opted for damage control in one of the biggest blunders of his career. He dismissed having any regret for how he handled the situation and stated, “Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not. I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing it, and I’m continuing to do that.”