Did Kash Patel Really Use a $60 Million FBI Jet for a Date? Outrage Over Trump Aide’s Power Move

Trump administration is facing yet another scandal, and this time, Kash Patel is under the radar. The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is under fire again for reportedly using a government jet. The jet is valued at almost $60 million, and Patel used it to attend his girlfriend’s performance in a wrestling match.

Flight logs have revealed that the jet is registered to the Department of Justice and it departed from Virginia and arrived near Penn State University. It then took a trip to Nashville, where Patel’s girlfriend stays. Alexis Wilkins is a country singer and has been linked to Kash Patel for quite some time now. Many critics, including former FBI agent and podcaster Kyle Seraphine, questioned Patel’s trip. They believed that this was not an official trip at all.

“We’re in the middle of a government shutdown where many are going unpaid,” Seraphin remarked. “And this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend in Nashville on our dime?”

BREAKING: Kash Patel gets caught red-handed “grifting off the American public” by abusing a $60 million FBI jet and taxpayer money for a wrestling date night with his much younger girlfriend. And the corruption gets so much worse… According to FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin… pic.twitter.com/iIhU24A99S — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) October 29, 2025

Many defended Patel as well, and they argued that as an FBI Director, he has the right to use government aircraft for security purposes. They also said that any personal portion of the trip is most likely to be reimbursed. But the support failed to save Patel from the trolling, as his past statements complicate his situation. In 2023, he took a dig at his predecessor for a similar travel, and said that one shouldn’t use FBI jets for personal convenience.

This statement from Patel makes this scenario even more embarrassing. It also raises serious questions regarding accountability, leadership, and transparency. Social media users asked if high-ranking officials use government resources for personal holidays, it erodes trust. Particularly when rank-and-file agents and other federal staff may lack the same privileges.

WE FOUND THE WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE: FBI Director Kash Patel used a $60 million government jet for a booty call during the government shutdown. Not the first time either. In April, he made multiple trips to Nashville to see his 26-year-old country-singer girlfriend and even… pic.twitter.com/EI5iVn4tYz — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) October 30, 2025

Former senior FBI officials warn that frequent non-mission travel could hamper the availability of aircraft for urgent operations. In a time when fiscal discipline is under check, and federal agencies are facing criticism over budget cuts, Patel’s behavior reeks of ignorance. Even if the flights were permissible in technical terms, it looks bad. Taxpayers should have an assurance that government planes are used for critical work and not weekend getaways.

The primary issue isn’t the fact if Kash Patel reimbursed the trips or not, but the message it sends to common citizens. Patel has been a leader who had once criticized the same behavior, and he should have been more careful. Right now, Patel’s own accountability and credibility are in question. The FBI, of all institutions, must prioritize mission over management of legacy points and personal appearances.