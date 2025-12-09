“Is She Drunk?” – Pam Bondi Miserably Fails While Trying to Imitate Trump-Style Rant No One Asked For

There are no second thoughts on the fact that the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is the internet’s favourite punching bag. Once again, she’s landed in a foot-in-the-mouth situation on national television. She was merely attempting to deliver a rant against the constant scrutiny of the Democratic front against every maneuver taken by Donald Trump and his party on Fox News. However, it was not up to the mark, leading to heated backlash from netizens.

Well, it all happened when Bondi was invited to speak on Fox News’ program, Fox & Friends. She was asked a question about the progressive backlash against Donald Trump over his National Guard deployments across many U.S. cities. In her response, she ended up spiraling over just one statement, while denouncing unnamed lawmakers and news anchors for scrutinizing their actions.

Hey Mr President, are you just now realizing Pam Bondi is absolutely useless as an AG? Unless of course she is graded on Fox News appearances, in that case she’s nails! — CJSpew (@cjspew1) December 9, 2025

The host, Griff Jenkins, had asked, “We have just witnessed for months several Democratic politicians blasting, decrying the administration’s effort to put Guard troops in cities like Memphis, into these cities like Washington. You just had one of them, [Michigan Sen.] Elissa Slotkin last week, talking about, warning that the National Guard was going to shoot Americans, but yet we saw just the opposite. This appears to be a targeted, blatant attack on the Guard troops. Your reaction?”

Responding to the question, Pam Bondi answered, “What these lawmakers are doing, what some of these news anchors on other networks are doing, what their guests are saying, is disgusting. It’s despicable. They should be praising our men and women in law enforcement. And we are looking at everything they have said and why they said it, and if they encouraged acts of violence. But it is, it’s actually sad what our country has come to with these progressive left idiots.”

You are the DOJ, Attorney General, and you knew those laws, and you failed Pam Bondi. This is not acceptable at your level within the DOJ: that’s a newbie mistake, not an experienced State AG, and now a Federal AG. Own it. Stay off Fox News and do your job

@realDonaldTrump — StingTammy (@TStingtammy) December 9, 2025

For one reason alone, the Attorney General adopted a significantly more elevated tone in responding to the relentless questions from progressive Democrats. But it did not hide the fact that she actually skipped responding to whether the GOP had any intentions of deploying troops as a means of directly placing them in harm’s way. As a result, the kind of comments she received were too brutal, calling for her removal from office.

One of the netizens on social media wrote, “I’ve never liked her, but this is just laughable and sad. Like, is she ok? It’s so unserious and lacks any power. Is she high? Is she drunk? Has her soul left her body? This does not seem like a human”. Another netizen commented, “Why is she like this? Why does she talk like this? Why does she seem like she’s been lobotomized? I seriously can’t understand her as a human being.” A third user poked fun at her allegedly incoherent reply and asked, “Is she taking medication?”

All Pam Bondi does is go on Fox News w her hair makeup freshly done or write strongly written letters … will Pam Bondi actually do this AND will they follow thru with any prosecution and exposure? — JillianCBetsy (@Jill2BetsyT) December 8, 2025

For context, the attack on two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., recently turned fatal after one of them succumbed to the deadly injuries. Almost immediately, it sparked a blame game where the Republicans, including Pam Bondi, highlighted that the Afghan culprit could only enter the U.S. due to the insufficient vetting carried out by the previous Biden administration.

Surprisingly, the facts reveal a different story: the culprit entered the United States because he had an asylum request. The 29-year-old filed his plea for asylum in 2024, but it was accepted by the Trump administration. He’s now facing first-degree murder charges after the gunshot claimed the life of one of the guards on duty.