Donald Trump Breaks Silence Over D.C.’s Midnight Shooting That Injured 2 National Guard Members – Says ‘Every Single Alien’ Will be Punished

Donald Trump sent a clear message against the culprit behind the violent shooting that unfolded on the streets of D.C. late Wednesday night. With two National Guard members in critical condition, the President has firmly aimed to deal with the ‘ambush-style attack’ just blocks away from the White House. The 79-year-old made his message clear in his Thanksgiving speech. With the attacker still on the loose, President Trump was explicit that the person was from Afghanistan, which is a ‘hellhole on Earth’.

Trump said, “This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity.” The one thing that he was sure about was that the Afghan culprit entered America due to Joe Biden’s insufficient vetting of immigrants.

In response, Trump vowed that his administration would immediately reexamine ‘every single alien’, mainly from Afghanistan, who has entered America in the past few years. Meanwhile, officials have finally zeroed in on the prime suspect of the attack, an Afghan national.

29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal from Afghanistan is believed to be behind the point blank attack . A NBC report revealed Four senior officers have been assigned to the case and briefed on the investigation. Donald Trump concluded that the suspect was flown down to America right under the nose of the Biden administration back in 2021.

.@POTUS: “We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country.” pic.twitter.com/jAPGBP5HH2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2025

Slamming Biden as the most disastrous president ever, he said, “He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021, on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about. Nobody knew who was coming in. Nobody knew anything about it. His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous President, the worst in the history of our country.”

He went on to expose the most significant loopholes of the previous administration, which led to the attack becoming the most significant security threat America is facing at the moment. Trump quoted a figure of 20 million unidentified and unvetted foreigners entering the American lands with no background information on their nationality. He said, “The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world, from places that you don’t want to even know about. No country can tolerate such a risk to our very survival.”

Thereafter, the U.S. President reaffirmed his firm stance on immigration to the United States. As per Trump, the people who do not love or benefit the United States are not welcome to the country. In his words, “America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror. And at the same time, we will not be deterred from the mission the service members were so nobly fulfilling.”

“The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families… We will make America totally safe again, and we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice.” — President Trump pic.twitter.com/zOkJGZyGmk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 27, 2025

In other news, the Trump administration announced that the Department of War would deploy and mobilize about 500 more troops to safeguard Washington, D.C., in the wake of the unexpected attack. The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, has already taken action and implemented this decision. Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, Miller shed light on the upcoming screening of everyone who entered the country over the past 4 years.

Donald Trump has further assured swift justice to the perpetrator of the attack, the prime suspect, who was also shot and is in the hospital. He also extended gratitude towards the military service, especially the two National Guardsmen who were brutally shot.

Trump remarked, “They had taken a selfless oath to defend our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that is exactly what they were doing when they were gunned down in a savage attack. I want to express my extraordinary gratitude to every member of the United States military who is deployed tonight at home and abroad.”