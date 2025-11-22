Pam Bondi Has Become the Internet’s Favorite Punching Bag — and Her Brutal Nicknames Say It All

Trump’s beloved Attorney General Pam Bondi has been under fire for several reasons in the past. For one, it seems she has mostly drawn criticism from Americans, who in turn have given her some of the most shocking nicknames. Well, right from the beginning of her tenure, there had already been considerable doubts raised about her ability as a member of the U.S. cabinet. In fact, rumors based on her conduct at the White House so far have labeled her as being in power only to smile at the cameras.

Because of this, Bondi has been subjected to several brutal nicknames to date. The list is topped by one of the most savage ones leveled at her, all thanks to a former MAGA loyalist, Laura Loomer. She attacked Pamela’s almost regular appearances on Fox News with a post on X. The caption read, “Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday??”. Soon enough, it prompted hundreds of others to join the thread. They bashed the U.S. Attorney General, and picked up tags of ‘Subverter Scam Blondi’ and ‘Bootlicker Barbie’.

The last one was directly aimed at Pam’s apparent tactics of pleasing her boss, Donald Trump, a little too much. Well, it instead comes off as unnecessary fawning. One cannot forget her controversial speech in April 2025, in which her over-the-top praise for Trump left many jittery. She had said, “Mr. President, your first 100 days have far exceeded that of any other presidency in this country. Ever. Ever. Never seen anything like it.”

Who is sick of seeing Pam Blondi on Fox News everyday?? pic.twitter.com/KlCGLv5Y7A — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 7, 2025

Speaking of Bondi’s nicknames, one of the most shocking came from none other than Gavin Newsom. As such, the Governor of California already has a list of ruthless nicknames for Donald Trump all this time. It seems the United States A.G. added her name to the existing list when Newsom tagged her as ‘Pe–phile-protector Pam’. The 60-year-old earned this nickname after her appearance at a Senate hearing in October 2025, during which she refused to answer any questions about the Epstein files. Pam instead deflected and counterattacked members of the judiciary committee.

Gavin, who had been following the proceedings, was quick to take note of it all and drop a scathing post on X with the brutal nickname for Pam. He wrote, “So much for the ‘most transparent’ administration. Pe–phile-protector Pam is still refusing to answer questions — and still hiding the Epstein files.” Soon after, the moniker became so popular that thousands of people online began using it against her.

Later, offering more clarity on Bondi’s stance on the partial handling of Epstein files, Newsom stated, “Pam Bondi doesn’t move without Trump. If she’s fired, she’s the fall person because there’s no question that Trump directed her to say what she said. Why was she told not to release the files?”

Another incident that proved Pam Bondi has become the internet’s favorite punching bag dates to November 2025. The House Oversight Committee’s release of emails subpoenaed from Jeffrey Epstein landed her in fresh controversy since these had direct reference to the U.S. President Donald Trump. Pam earned more wrath than ever because it was her department that had previously claimed there was nothing substantial left to release about the pedophile’s case.

Yet again, Bondi’s controversial loyalty became the most-asked-about topic after she tried to shield President Trump from any accountability. She has been accused of selective document release and evident cover-up. As per former U.S. Representative Joe Scarborough, “In Pam Bondi, Donald Trump has the Attorney General he always wanted.”