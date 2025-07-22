Is JD Vance Working Behind the Curtains to Hurt Trump? His Latest Move Says YES

JD Vance is officially Donald Trump’s right-hand man, but their relationship has long had its tensions. Now, a hushed meeting between Vance and media titan Rupert Murdoch in June 2025 has triggered fresh speculation that Vance may be quietly distancing himself from President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal—owned by Murdoch—sparked renewed interest, alleging that Trump wrote a suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein years ago. Trump vigorously denied the claims and has filed a $20 billion libel suit against Murdoch and the Journal for defamation that caused him “overwhelming” financial and reputational harm. And yet, the meeting between J.D. Vance and Murdoch reignited speculations and became a hot topic that grabbed headlines.

As per The List, the meeting reportedly included Murdoch’s son Lachlan and top Fox News executives in Montana. Vance and his wife, Usha, flew in on Air Force Two and stayed just one day. Some on social media believe JD Vance might be working behind the scenes to hurt Trump’s image. Others think Trump may have sent Vance to coordinate media coverage and control the narrative.

Yet, the Ohio State graduate has publicly defended Trump. After the Journal article came out, he called it “complete and utter bulls***” in a July 17 post on X ( formerly Twitter). He questioned the report’s credibility and asked, “Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Meanwhile, the Jeffrey Epstein case has caused significant buzz. After Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department released a report claiming there is no Epstein “client list” and that no further official statement or investigation was made on it, MAGA supporters were upset as they felt the lack of transparency in the system.

J.D. Vance, instead of coming to quick conclusions, took a more cautious approach and chose to stay quiet as conspiracy hashtags trended. Longtime Trump allies like FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino hinted at stepping away from their roles.

While several users flocked to social media sites and there was a war with comments on these platforms, Vance was in Pennsylvania promoting his “One Big Beautiful Bill,” highlighting wins like eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, boosting the economy, and tightening border security.

As the bill became a law on July 4, 2025, Vance has avoided making any public statements about the Epstein controversy, and he was seen in California visiting Disney Land with his family, where he received backlash for the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies, which have affected thousands of people in the country.

Meanwhile, other tabloid reports believe that “He’s following President Trump’s lead,” a source close to the VP told the Daily Mail, adding that Vance is focused on pushing policy wins and avoiding social media distractions. During an unannounced stop at a local diner, he also stuck to everyday topics of discussion like food and football—steering clear of the firestorm surrounding the DOJ report.

While all of this might seem like he remains unbothered about the convicted s-x offender’s case, in reality, he has been working to hold the team together. According to insiders, he privately reached out to both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel, urging them not to resign over Pam Bondi’s DOJ move. His message was clear: stay united, keep up the fight, and maintain a stable front to the public.

It looks like JD Vance has also cultivated an essential quality of a great leader, as he has mastered the art of remaining calm during a storm instead of fighting on social media with ruthless updates and verbal jabs. Whether the meeting was political plotting or just routine talks, it added new tension to their alleged hot-cold relationship.

What do you think? While media reporters claim he might be turning on his boss, Donald Trump, the occasional strong loyalty paints a different reality. Will the loyalty pay off in the future as the 2028 elections come closer, or will it be a bummer knowing the duo’s unpredictable dynamics?