Did Ellen DeGeneres Get Sick in UK? Host Sparks Concern Over Weight Loss

Ellen DeGeneres stepped into the California sunshine on Tuesday, but the image she presented was anything but the familiar one America knew. The 67-year-old comedian, returning from her English countryside retreat with wife Portia de Rossi, emerged noticeably thinner—her frame so frail it immediately ignited a firestorm of concern among fans and observers alike.

Sporting freshly dyed blonde hair that erased a year’s worth of embraced gray roots, DeGeneres’ casual Montecito outing has thrust her back into the spotlight, raising questions about what’s really going on with the former daytime queen.

The sighting comes at a pivotal moment for the couple, who fled to the UK in late 2024 amid DeGeneres’ vocal disdain for a second Trump presidency. They had settled into a picture-perfect life at Kitesbridge Farm in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire—a $20 million, 43-acre estate they renovated before listing it for $30 million in July 2025. But as The Mail on Sunday reported, British winters proved too much to bear.

“Ellen was adamant that she and Portia were going to stay in the UK while Trump was in the White House, but evidently she’s changed her mind somewhat,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can’t take the winters over there.”

DeGeneres kept things low-key in Montecito, layering a gray-printed shirt under a navy blazer with denim jeans and sneakers, topped by a blue cap. De Rossi matched the vibe in a cream sweater and jeans. Yet, all eyes were on Ellen’s petite silhouette.

Social media erupted with concern, fans posting side-by-side photos comparing her current look to her fuller figure just months ago. “Ellen, what happened? Are you okay?” one worried follower asked, while others speculated about stress from the UK move or health issues.

Adding to the family narrative, de Rossi recently introduced a new puppy named Jinx, joining their pack alongside Sport (adopted in October) and older dog Kid. Photos showed the dogs bonding, with de Rossi captioning them “Lady and the Tramp.” Rare family snaps included her brother Michael Rogers and his wife, Casey, visiting the Cotswolds.

These glimpses into their private world contrast sharply with DeGeneres’ public transformation, fueling speculation about whether the transatlantic lifestyle shift has taken a toll on her well-being.

The couple’s real estate empire tells a story of constant motion. After selling their final Montecito home for $5 million in early 2025, they’ve financed luxury properties for their family. In 2015, they loaned brother Vance DeGeneres $1.439 million for a Sherman Oaks house.

In 2019, they extended nearly $4.9 million to Michael and Casey Rogers for a Santa Barbara estate. Michael co-founded General Public, a 3D-printing art company partnering with Restoration Hardware.

De Rossi’s own past adds layers. Her 2010 memoir, Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain, details her 1996-1999 marriage to Mel Metcalfe, who left her for Michael’s then-wife Renee Kappos. “When my husband left me, my brother moved into my place,” she wrote. “My husband ran off with his wife, so we kept each other company.”

Now back in California—at least part-time—the couple appears torn between worlds. Fans hope this return signals recovery, but DeGeneres’ visible changes leave them anxious for answers. Will she address the speculation, or retreat further?

For now, the woman who once commanded millions daily remains an enigma, her health the subject of urgent whispers.