Ellen DeGeneres Eyeing A U.S. Comeback But Her Reputation Still Hangs In The Balance

Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to America, and netizens are not happy with the buzz. The former talk show host enjoys a very bad reputation amongst people, all thanks to the one rocking scandal against her. Many guests on her number one show had complained of feeling uncomfortable with her bullying and apparent racism.

As Ellen did damage control by quickly stepping down from the limelight and her show going off air, one might have thought her television stint could be revived later. However, the mere prospect was far from reality, as none of the audience were ready to take her back in.

Finally, Ellen read the room and settled down in the U.K. with his wife, Portia de Rossi, in November 2024, right after Donald Trump won back the presidency for the second time. She confirmed the same in July during a public speaking event in the Everyman theatre. DeGeneres had explained, “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.” But fast forward to now, it seems there is an imminent comeback for the tainted speaker, and reports suggest she might return to the U.S. once more.

“Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Returning to California” Well, that didn’t last long, did it? They should be made to reapply for citizenship. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kyle Lambert (@kylelambertkc) December 4, 2025

A Daily Mail report published on November 29 sheds more light on the possibility. According to it, Ellen and Portia were more inclined to take a prolonged vacation in the U.K., and there were allegedly no thoughts of planting roots.

Moreover, the couple found it difficult to acclimate, which led them to miss home more than ever. An insider revealed more about the couple’s decision and said, “She’s been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can’t take the winters over there, and Portia wants to act again.”

However, the mere whiff of Ellen DeGeneres returning to the Americas has sparked some rather unexpected reactions. Even before stepping back into her homeland, the retired comedian faced unimaginable backlash from netizens.

Comments like “Really wished she wouldn’t”, “Nooooo!! We don’t want them”, “Is there a petition to keep her there going around? I’d like to sign it” flooded all over social media. In fact, many jokingly urged Donald Trump to bar DeGeneres from entering the U.S. ever again, as they turned their backs on her.

“Ellen can blame Trump all she wants, but the real problem wasn’t the president or the country. It was Ellen”.

Ellen DeGeneres Plans to Come Back to America After Fleeing from Trump https://t.co/YRcmmOMBhM — JBONTHEROCKS (@mitzvah88) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, more reports about Ellen’s stay in the U.K. with her wife have painted a pretty clear picture of the unwelcome she faced over there. Another insider previously told Radar that the lack of warmth from their neighbors took the popular talk show host aback. She even locked horns with many of them, who were frustrated with the number of structural changes she’d been continuing to make in her home.

The insider said, “She is telling friends back home, ‘People here never warmed to us,’ but really she knows the neighbors don’t want her around. She is secretly thinking, ‘It’s impossible to feel settled when everyone is annoyed at you.”

There were also other conjectures about possible reasons why Ellen DeGeneres did not want to return to the U.S. sooner. This was obviously before she ended up pissing off her neighbors. Reports suggested that she wanted all the hate and the multiple scandals associated with her back home to die down completely before she returned.

The 67-year-old stirred another controversy in August, particularly among the team of her popular talk show. While Ellen’s relationship with Portia made things more tense for everyone working around them, there were also some of the crew members who were annoyed by the kind of prejudice she showed to some of them. All in all, Ellen DeGeneres merely wanted to skip all these controversies and start with a clean slate.