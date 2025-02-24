Is Donald Trump Outperforming Biden? New Poll Reveals SHOCKING Opinions from Women and Asians!

Donald Trump‘s style of leadership often receives polarized reactions from the masses, and the same is reflected in his approval ratings. Last week’s approval rating of the newly-elected president’s first month in office didn’t look promising. The six-day poll run by Reuters/Ipsos revealed that only 44% of respondents were happy with Trump’s work.

His approval rating always floated below the 50% mark, with only 45% voting in his favor in his first week at the White House. While his bold immigration policy is majorly loved, several other key areas somewhat disappointed American citizens. However, this week, the approval rating has witnessed a shift in his favor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

A new poll published on Monday reveals that 52% of the respondents approve of Trump’s work in his second term. The Harvard CAPS/Harris survey revealed that 33% of them ‘strongly approved’ of his work while 19% ‘somewhat approved’ of his newly introduced policies that have major domestic and global impact.

As per the poll, nearly 43% ‘disapproved’ of Trump, and the rest 5% remained undecided. At the same time, he’s getting impressive support from his party, with 9 in 10 Republicans approving his performance, and 8 in 10 Democrats marking their disapproval.

The survey has also revealed a major shift in the perspective of certain groups. He has gained 47% approval among women against 45% marking their disapproval. This comes as a surprise because Trump’s stance on abortion is often criticized by women at large. His rating is highest among women aged 45-54 (with 57%) followed by 54% approval from women aged 35-44. The growing popularity among grown women could be because of Trump’s executive order supporting easy and cost-effective access to IVF.

While most Black and African American people voted against Trump (59% disapproval), his popularity seems to be growing among Hispanic and Asians, though Trump is still walking on the thin line. 47% of Asians approved of him while 46% expressed disapproval. The participants mostly approve of his immigration policies, which is 56% against Joe Biden‘s 34% rating.

People also seem to be in favor of the work done by Trump’s newly founded department, DOGE, headed by Tesla owner Elon Musk. 53% of participants approved of Trump’s steps to reduce the cost to the government as people believe will ultimately benefit the citizens. 53% of people are also happy that Trump is “returning America to its values”. The poll concludes that Trump is outperforming Biden in several key areas.

Trump was mocked during the previous poll when he couldn’t reach the 50% approval rating. Harry Enten, senior data reporter at CNN, reported Trump’s ‘worst day of polling’ last Thursday, as he said, “Take a look at Trump’s net approval rating. CNN, you see it on this side of the screen, minus five. Gallup, minus six. Ipsos, minus seven. Quinnipiac, minus four. Negative. Negative. Negative. Negative. Underwater. Underwater. Underwater. Underwater. These four polls, all of them tell a consistent story. And that is Trump is on the negative side of the ledger. His net approval is negative. He is underwater like The Little Mermaid.”

However, Trump has managed to stay afloat this week with new poll results. Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard Caps/Harris poll, said, “This is a good start for Trump, though many of his policy initiatives are more popular [than] this. So Americans are taking a wait and see approach with Trump having the potential to climb higher, especially as 58 percent believe he is doing a better job than [former President] Biden.”

Irrespective of the ratings, Trump is clear about his goals. He is working on his primary mission: Make America Great Again. After making notable changes domestically, he is now working on restoring peace abroad. This involves acting as a peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said in his latest press briefing, “I’ve been elected by the American people to restore common sense to Washington and, indeed, to the world — Under our administration, we’re forging a new path that promotes PEACE.”