Delusional Much? Donald Trump Needs to See His Approval Rating Before Praising Himself

Donald Trump won the election of 2024 with great numbers. He won swing states, and he won the popular vote, too. It’s been a while since any republican president won the popular vote. However, his golden period has just begun.

Ever since Donald Trump took office, he has been signing a lot of executive orders. He has fired hundreds of federal employees and made exuberant claims. He tried to buy Greenland and even claimed Canada was going to be the 51st state of the United States. He deported several immigrants and started interfering in other country’s politics. He even called himself “king”. And all this does not even scratch the surface.

However, one of the most important campaign promises he hasn’t fulfilled is bringing down the prices of groceries. People are losing jobs all over the country, and Alabamans get nicked for more than $100 on their utility bills during peak winters.

People are not happy, yet somehow, Donald Trump is under the impression that he is well-loved.

Donald Trump is either living in an echo chamber or he just does not care. During the Republican governor’s dinner in Washington on Thursday, he said that he has his recent poll numbers, and he is polling at 71% and 69%, according to two different polls.

The last day has been the worst polling day for Trump during his entire 2nd term. -4 polls show his net approval rating underwater like The Little Mermaid.

-The 3 polls with a trend line show his ratings going down.

-His one time strength (the economy) is now a weakness. pic.twitter.com/l9IQOhXS9K — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 20, 2025

He then added that he had not seen such numbers before. That might be true because no president ever had such numbers. Another reason he never saw these numbers is because they don’t exist. According to FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics, which is tracking several national polls, Donald Trump is underwater with the American public. No president falls down in favorability so quickly after the inauguration.

This week, Gallup gave him a 45% approval rating, while 51% disapprove. His times are 47–52 on CNN, 45–53 on The Washington Post/Ipsos, and 44–51 on Reuters.

The notable fall in approval rating could be due to pardoning Jan 6 rioters or the deportation of communities that voted heavily for him. His handling and firing of several workers certainly did not help his approval among American citizens.

After his speech, the internet was quick with its fingers and mocked him for his delusions. One user said that he doesn’t see these numbers because they don’t exist, and another user on X.com asked him why he would stop at 71% and not just say 100%, which was unanimous.

Maybe because they are a figment of his imagination… https://t.co/QCGkVGKLjA — Palace (@Palace35992152) February 21, 2025

They were probably hinting that Trump would fire the board of the Kennedy Center, place his allies there, and then select himself as the chairperson of the art and performance centre.

Netizens were not kind to him, and he was dragged away a lot. However, Donald Trump does not seem to care what the world thinks of him, or maybe he does. That is why he says these elaborated, easily refutable lies and believes in them with all his heart.

He even believes that the American public would be delighted to have him as his monarch. While some sections of MAGA may like it, the nation at large vehemently opposes it. Maybe if we were to poll it, Trump could see the real number for once.