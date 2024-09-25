'Deranged' Trump Argues Women Will No Longer Think About Abortion if He Gets Re-Elected

Earlier in August, presidential candidate Donald Trump commented on the role of abortion in the elections— he argued that it would hardly be a big deal. However, this couldn't be more untrue. Kamala Harris and the Left have shaped their entire campaign strategy around the issue, hoping that the fear of loss of abortion rights would swing voters in their favor. Meanwhile, in a controversial statement, Trump recently said that, if he wins, abortion will no longer be on women’s minds, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a lengthy late-night post on his Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago." He added that he would fix all of that, and claimed that if he wins the upcoming November election, women would be "happy, healthy, confident, and free."

"Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer think about abortion. ..."

Trump further promised, "Women will no longer be thinking about abortion, because it is now where it always had to be, with the states." Sarafina Chitika, spokesperson for Harris-Walz 2024, responded to Trump’s post on Truth Social. She stated, "After Vice President Harris spent the week speaking about the consequences of Trump Abortion Bans and the stakes of this election for women’s lives, Donald Trump snapped — taking to his phone late at night to rant and rave about women. After ripping away our reproductive freedom, now he’s trying to tell us how to think. Trump thinks he can control women — he’s wrong."

Meanwhile, Trump campaign secretary, Karoline Leavitt, accused Harris and Joe Biden of endangering women’s lives with their policies, as reported by Fox News. Leavitt said, "President Trump is right. Kamala may want to be the first woman president, but she’s made the lives of women worse — more dangerous and more unaffordable. If Kamala cared about protecting women, she would close the border and stop allowing rapists and murderers to flow into our country to prey on young women and girls." Leavitt added, "If women want safety, security, and prosperity for our families, there’s only one option on the ballot — President Trump."

Chiming in on the crucial issue, on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer labeled Trump 'deranged' over his latest abortion remarks. She said, “This guy just doesn’t understand what the average woman is confronting in her life in this country, and how could he? He’s not lived a normal life.” Whitmer voiced her support for Harris, highlighting her experience with hourly jobs and her good understanding of the importance of healthcare access for women, according to The Guardian. She contrasted Harris’s staunch advocacy for abortion rights with Trump’s opposing stance, emphasizing Harris’s commitment to ensuring women get the medical care they need.