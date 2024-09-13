Famed Singer Slams Donald Trump as ‘Rapist’ Ahead of His Rally at Her Namesake Tucson Venue

Legendary singer and songwriter Linda Ronstadt didn’t mince words in criticizing former President Donald Trump as he prepared to hold a rally in her hometown Tucson, Arizona. The rally, set to take place at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, sparked outrage for the Grammy winner, who openly condemned Trump, calling him a ‘rapist.’ In a statement released just a day before the event, Ronstadt expressed her disdain for Trump’s presence in the music hall that bears her name. She wrote, “Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact...But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.”

As per the Daily Mail, Ronstadt, who has been a vocal critic of Trump for years, detailed her opposition to his policies and presidency. She alluded to the allegations of sexual misconduct that have followed Trump, including a civil lawsuit that found him liable for sexual assault. “There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused. Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I'm worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.”

Ronstadt’s criticism extended beyond Trump’s politics, as she lamented the impact of his administration’s harsh border policies, which included family separations. She said, “It saddens me to see the former president bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit. I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants, and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty, and ignorance – although there’s that…For me it comes down to this— In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum.”

As per the sources of The Guardian, the timing of Trump’s rally is prominent as Arizona is one of the key battleground states in the upcoming election. With his rally scheduled just days after his heated debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is expected to speak on issues such as the rising cost of housing. In addition, to slamming Trump, Ronstadt also took a swipe at his running mate, Ohio Senator, J.D. Vance. Vance had previously made derogatory comments about women without children, referring to them as “childless cat ladies.” Ronstadt, who adopted two children and raised them as a single mother, responded sharply.

She condemned, “I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”