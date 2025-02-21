Donald Trump’s Big Decision Leaves NASCAR Star’s Wife in Tears—Here’s Why

Samantha Busch, who is the wife of NASCAR star Kyle, has recently shared an emotional message on social media where she thanks the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump signed an executive order for increasing access to In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Samantha and Kyle Busch run ‘The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund.’ Their charity is “dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness” and “removing financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples” where they wish to undergo IVF treatment.

NASCAR wife Sam Busch breaks down in tears over Trump’s latest executive order. What a week for Trump and stock cars. https://t.co/FDuqc0Kf46 pic.twitter.com/nLumn1OOGT — Zach Dean (@TeamZachDean) February 19, 2025

Just after the announcement of the executive order, which is aiming to expand the access and also reduce the cost of IVF, Busch expressed her gratitude. Samantha took to social media thanking Donald Trump. She posted an emotional message on Instagram, sharing how Busch herself underwent IVF treatment in order to conceive her first baby Brexton in 2015. She wrote in the post, “I’m in tears writing this – today is monumental for families struggling with infertility.”

“Thank you President Trump for signing an executive order to expand access for IVF, making it more affordable for American families! After years of fighting, advocating, and sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed to protect and make fertility treatments more affordable is overwhelming,” she added.

“Over the years at the Bundle of Joy Fund, we’ve read countless essays from individuals who have had to mortgage their homes, work multiple jobs, and go into debt – just for a chance to have a baby. With the average cost of IVF at $20,000 per cycle and no guarantee of success, the financial burden has been devastating. And with 1 in 6 couples facing infertility, access to care shouldn’t be a privilege – it’s a necessity. Today is a step forward. Finally, families will have the coverage they so rightly deserve. Thank you again, Mr. President,” she concluded.

Samantha’s post has come after Donald Trump made an appearance at the Daytona 500 race in Florida the previous weekend. “From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great,” Donald Trump said. “That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

Busch was apparently forced to withdraw from the season-opening race on Sunday after a late multi-car collision. NASCAR issued a statement saying that Busch did not meet minimum speed guidelines after making repairs. He was also given a DNF after making a pit stop under a yellow flag. Kyle posted on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that he had three attempts to make minimum speed.

Kyle Busch wrote, “Parked by NASCAR officials, Rule says you have three attempts to make minimum speed. The race never went back green yet. I don’t even think they know their own rules or procedures.”