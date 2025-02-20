Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris Slammed By TV Host For ‘Lying’ To Americans

Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama are getting called out for allegedly ‘lying’ to American voters. The Democrats were both adamant that Donald Trump’s illegalizing abortion across all states would affect IVF access.

A news show host is now calling out the two women after the President signed a law to expand access to IVF. Kamala Harris had previously mocked the Republican for calling himself the “father of IVF.” Harris shared how she found Donald Trump’s statement to be “quite bizarre.”

“He should take responsibility for the fact that 1 in 3 women in America lives in a Trump’s abortion ban state,” she noted. The former Vice-President also asked the Republican to take responsibility for disappointing the couple working “towards growing a family.”

She pointed out how the Trump administration’s decisions have put IVF treatments “at risk.” Harris also alleged that Trump’s actions have been “very harmful” to American women and families.

Michelle Obama who campaigned for Harris also emphasized getting “the election right.” She appealed to the voters while adding, “Your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women, will become collateral damage to your rage.”

Another one of Harris’ campaign news releases noted how Trump’s claims of being the “father of IVF” is an “example of exactly why women don’t trust him.”

Gabriella Power, who serves as a host at Sky News, called out Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama for allegedly misleading the voters during the elections. She noted how the two were “lying” and driving “fear” into the people’s hearts.

Power recalled how Michelle Obama had claimed that Trump would “take away” women’s freedom to “become a mother through IVF.” Power quipped at Harris and Obama while adding that the law Trump signed “must come as a shock” to them.

The news show host’s attacks on the Democrats come after the President signed an executive order aimed at making IVF treatments more accessible. Trump has previously shared that if he were to get elected he would make IVF treatment accessible. He had claimed that he would see to it that either the government or insurance would pay for the treatment.

“How confusing for the women on the left in America who might have noticed by now, their rights have not been taken away,” Gabriella Power added sarcastically as an attack towards the Democrats. The host also shamed both women for using a “sensitive topic” to “manipulate voters” and “cause division.”

Trump announces new IVF policy “Your gov’t will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment” “We want more babies!” What a concept – babies made in the USA instead of bringing in illegal aliens!

pic.twitter.com/iSUX7fszQY — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 29, 2024

The executive law that Trump signed states that the assistant to the president will submit “policy recommendations on protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.” The suggestions will have to be submitted within 90 days.

According to a CNN report, the executive law will aim to “expand access to and affordability” of IVF treatments for American citizens. Trump noted how ‘women and families, husbands” will be “appreciative” of the new executive law.