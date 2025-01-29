Is Barron Trump Experiencing Hair Loss? Here’s What a Hair Expert Has to Say!

Ever since Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the United States, Barron Trump has been stealing all the limelight.

On January 20th, when Barron entered the great rotunda of the White House, people were speculating everything about him. The netizens are so invested in everything Barron does that he was even called the most likely to be the president of the country in the near future.

His height and his demeanor have enthralled the audience. He is known to have a calm and witty personality. However, what else caught the eyes of the eagle eyes viewers was his hair. Prior to the inauguration, every time Barron Trump made an appearance, he had thick brown hair styled tastefully.

I’m voting for Donald Trump because his son Barron has great hair. pic.twitter.com/yuUyVmtaYR — Taylor (@taylor_vahey) October 31, 2024

However, during the swearing-in ceremony, with his hair slicked back, one was able to notice a slight bald spot on his crown, which led to the discussion of Barron Trump losing his hair at 18.

Donald Trump is known to have had several hair transplant surgeries. The internet was wondering if Barron Trump inherited similar hair loss issues as his father.

In an interview with Longevita Hair Transplant, hair loss expert Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu suggested that Barron Trump might be experiencing female pattern hair loss, which is less prevalent in men. She believes that President Trump also suffers from similar hair loss issues. “Interestingly, it appears that Donald and Barron both have female pattern hair loss because their hairlines haven’t exactly receded, which is typical of this type of hair loss, and their hair is thinning all over the scalp,” she said.

His frontal hair is likely thinning due to androgenetic alopecia or pattern hair loss, which is primarily a genetic condition that can be inherited from either parent,” she added while talking about Barron.

It was observed that while Barron Trump’s hairline is not receding, his hair is thinning, and his scalp is rather visible.

However, not everyone thinks like that. It was even suggested that it may not be hair thinning but an unfortunate hairstyle. With his blond hair slicked back, the gel got stuck to his hair, making his scalp visible. This very could be a possibility and a rather unfortunate mishap by his stylist.

Barron Trump debuts new hairstyle at his father’s inauguration. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/LKNkNWZi6n — AF Post (@AFpost) January 21, 2025

Trump’s family has a history of hair thinning on men. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both have experienced male pattern baldness, however, not to the extent as much as their father.

According to Dr. Gizem, this issue is treatable and if Barron Trump takes care of himself and meets with a concerned dermatologist early in his life, he may be able to curb the issue sooner than later.