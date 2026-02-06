Is Barron Trump A Secret Businessman? Melania’s Son Reportedly Has $1M Business Venture Despite Family Privacy Row

Barron Trump is 19—an age when most people are trying out adulthood with the wobbly confidence of someone learning to drive a stick shift. For him, adulthood comes with a last name that turns every business filing into a headline, and every attempt at privacy into a public negotiation.

Now, a new set of documents has put him back in the spotlight: RadarOnline reports that a “Barron” listed as a director has incorporated a drinks company called Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., with paperwork filed in Delaware and Florida in January.

The same report claims the company “appeared to raise $1 million in capital through a private placement,” citing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

If the name sounds like a wellness brand waiting for a pastel can design, that’s because it is. Yerba mate—caffeinated, herbal, strongly associated with parts of South America—has been trending in American culture for years. But what people are really sipping here is the story: a president’s son, a secretive incorporation, and a figure attached—$1 million—that feels like rocket fuel for gossip.

RadarOnline’s framing is careful in one key place: it says it has “not been confirmed” whether the Barron named in the corporate filings is the same Barron Trump who is President Donald Trump’s youngest son. That caveat matters, and it’s the difference between reporting and assumption.

Still, other outlets have pushed the story forward with added detail. Newsweek, for instance, reports that business documents show “Barron Trump” listed as a director alongside four other individuals for Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., and it also cites SEC filings indicating $1 million raised through a private placement.

Newsweek also reports that the business is registered at an address in Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago and that two of the directors attended the same high school as Barron Trump, while noting it could not independently confirm their identities.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Barron Trump to launch a luxury real estate company. Magaverse! pic.twitter.com/YguDzL4AjO — AJ Huber (@Huberton) January 21, 2025

So we’re left in a familiar modern posture: a paper trail that suggests something, a public hungry to believe it, and a family that benefits from ambiguity even as it suffers from it.

Because if this is Barron’s venture, it’s more than a hobby. It’s a public declaration—quietly filed, loudly received—that he intends to be something other than the kid in the background of his father’s political life.

​The business story also collides with the Trump family’s ongoing struggle to keep Barron Trump out of the camera’s teeth. People Magazine reported in January that Mar-a-Lago operates with an “unspoken rule” that guests don’t bother Barron Trump or anyone around him, reflecting a broader effort to keep him largely off-limits even as he appears at holiday events.

And yet, Melania Trump has complicated that “keep him out of it” approach by speaking about him more openly in media appearances. RadarOnline quotes her describing Barron Trump’s role in the 2024 campaign in an interview on Fox News’ The Five: “He was very involved in the campaign,” she said, adding that he pushed his father toward “bro podcasts” and that “he gave him all of the ideas… so he was really a smart mind behind it!”

Barron Trump is listed as a director of Sollos Yerba Mate, per SEC filings. The Delaware startup has raised $1M and is targeting a spring DTC launch. 🧉https://t.co/7z9s3z60xJ pic.twitter.com/n22OHSDWeA — BevNET.com (@BevNET) February 6, 2026

Then there’s the other quote—arguably the one that has lingered longer. RadarOnline reports that on Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, Melania told Maria Bartiromo, “You need to be there for a child nonstop… especially at that age that Barron Trump is,” even though he’s 19 and, by her account, in his second year at NYU’s Stern School of Business. That phrasing—“child nonstop”—hit the internet like a match, because it reads as both fiercely maternal and faintly surreal.

Here’s what cannot be ignored: this is a family trying to do two contradictory things at once. They want Barron Trump to be treated like a private citizen, and they also want him to be recognized as a consequential figure—politically savvy, strategically useful, possibly entrepreneurial. You can’t fully have both.

If Sollos is real and he’s really behind it, Barron may be learning the oldest lesson in American capitalism: money loves attention. But attention does not love you back.