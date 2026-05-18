U.S. Prosecutors accused alleged Iraqi terrorist Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi of working closely with IRGC-QF commander Qasem Soleimani. (Image Credit: Department of Justice via Al Saadi’s social media account)

U.S. law enforcement arrested and detained an Iraqi national accused of supporting Iranian-backed terrorist organizations and directing attacks targeting U.S. and Israeli interests.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi national and senior Kata’ib Hizballah commander, was arrested on May 15, 2026. He has been accused of being an operative of the Kata’ib Hizballah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The defendant has also been accused of being involved in around 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the U.S.

Al-Saadi was seized overseas in a joint sequenced operation and transferred into U.S. custody before a Manhattan federal court.

He was presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn and ordered detained pending trial. Al-Saadi faces six terrorism-related counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to Kata’ib Hizballah and the IRGC.

🚨 Iraqi National Arrested and Charged with Providing Material Support to Iranian-Backed Terrorist Organizations and Directing Attacks Targeting U.S. Citizens and Interests “Thanks to the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement, this alleged terrorist commander is now in… pic.twitter.com/A7ZaiSro7K — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 15, 2026

According to a press release by the Office of Public Affairs at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Al-Saadi is a commander for Kata’ib Hizballah and is closely associated with the IRGC, which has targeted U.S. citizens living either in the United States or in another country.

According to the complaint, Al-Saadi worked closely with IRGC-QF commander Qasem Soleimani, and Kata’ib Hizballah leader Abu Mahdi-al-Muhandis, both of whom were killed in a 2020 U.S. airstrike in Iraq.

Prosecutors alleged that Al-Saadi called for violence against Americans following the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis. In July 2020, al-Saadi allegedly shared an image of the U.S. Capitol reduced to rubble beneath the faces of al-Muhandis and Solemani.

Earlier today, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization, was charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses for his activities as an operative of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic… pic.twitter.com/A3oDgpAswu — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) May 15, 2026

Along with the image, the defendant also posted a message in Arabic that urged the Shites of Iraq to “k*ll everyone who supports America and Israel. Do not leave any of them remaining. Civil and military targets, as well as voices of discord, kill them everywhere.”

According to the court documents, prosecutors allege that Al-Saadi and his associates planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, also called the “European Terrorist Attacks.”

The group is also accused of carrying out two more attacks in Canada under the name Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which is linked to Hizballah.

According to the complaint, Al-Saadi posted a message on social media on or around March 9, 2026 – the same day the first European attack took place – urging “warriors of Islam” to engage in jihad, or violent holy war.

Another historic FBI led FTOC under the leadership of @POTUS – second in 12 hours – we arrested and extradited Mohammad al-Saadi, a high-value target allegedly responsible for mass global terrorist attacks, believed to be planning multiple hits in the U.S. Amazing coordination… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 16, 2026

Investigators allege that Al-Saadi and his associates later continued targeting U.S. interests. Authorities also said that both Al-Saadi and Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya shared videos claiming responsibility for the attacks.

Individuals allegedly carried out more such attacks in March and April, for which Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya claimed responsibility.

Authorities allege that in April and May 2026, Al-Saadi worked on behalf of Kata’ib Hizballah and the IRGC to plan terror attacks in the United States. Prosecutors say the alleged targets included Jewish institutions in New York and other parts of the country.

BREAKING: An Iraqi national and senior member of a U.S.-designated terror organization was arrested and brought to New York to face trial on federal terrorism charges. Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi is accused of coordinating nearly 20 terror attacks in Europe and plotting… pic.twitter.com/FSskNJMDgR — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2026

According to the complaint, on April 3, 2026, Al-Saadi talked with an undercover law enforcement officer, whom he believed could carry out attacks inside the U.S. That same day, he allegedly sent the officer photos and maps showing the location of a prominent synagogue in New York City, along with two other Jewish institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale. Authorities say he instructed the officer to target those locations.

Investigators also allege that Al-Saadi, 32, discussed possible methods for attacking the New York synagogue during a phone call with the undercover officer, including using an improvised explosive device or setting the building on fire. No attacks were ultimately carried out.

Al-Saadi faces multiple charges. These include conspiring to provide material support to Kata’ib Hizballah and the IRGC. He is also charged with conspiring to support acts of terrorism and attempting to murder U.S. nationals. Additional charges include conspiring to bomb a public place and attempting to destroy property by fire or explosive.