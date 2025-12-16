What We Know About the Alleged Los Angeles Bomb Plot Foiled by the FBI

Pam Bondi revealed how a “massive and horrific terror plot” was prevented by the FBI’s efforts. The Attorney General explained how an anti-government extremist group’s plans to bomb several places in Los Angeles were thwarted by law enforcement.

Bondi shared how the group behind the dangerous plans was identified and apprehended, which is known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front. In the official announcement, the group was labeled as a “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist group.”

AG Bondi: “The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve.” https://t.co/duEaen8xgy — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 15, 2025

The bombing plots, which were uncovered before they could be carried out, allegedly “planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.” The Attorney General said the attacks, which could have taken countless lives, were scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve.

Four people were arrested as the primary suspects in the foiled series of bombings. Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30, Zachary Aaron Page, 32, Dante Gaffield, 24, and Tina Lai, 41, were among those taken into custody for allegedly planning the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli and Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, made the announcement during a press conference on Monday.

The suspects were charged with conspiracy and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Davis said the FBI “intercepted a scheme by members of a violent extremist group we believe determined to detonate explosives at multiple businesses on New Year’s Eve.” He went on to describe the group as a “radical faction” and a “violent homegrown anti-government group.”

The four suspects allegedly planned to leave backpacks filled with explosives at multiple locations across the city. According to Davis, the improvised explosive devices were intended to detonate at various sites in Southern California, targeting U.S. companies.

Authorities said the bombs were scheduled to go off on New Year’s Eve and that the group was apprehended while assembling the devices in the desert. The four suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.

Over the weekend, the @FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area. The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by… pic.twitter.com/81NfM1Mvwi — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) December 15, 2025

Essayli shared that the companies that were targeted were “logistics centers,” without giving away anything else. According to the official, the group planned on targeting at least 5 locations across Orange and Los Angeles counties.

One of the men, Carroll, reportedly gave a human resources official at the FBI a handwritten document that was titled “Operation Midnight Sun.” According to a report by ABC News, the document contained detailed plans about the dangerous quest that the group was about to set on.