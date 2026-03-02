FBI Probes Texas Bar Shooting As Terrorism After Gunman Spotted Wearing Iranian Flag Shirt

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

In the horrific aftermath of the Austin, Texas, shooting, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) now suspects it was an act of terrorism. The deadly attack killed two people, while 14 others were injured due to the gunfire.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a statement on the attack. It said that 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne opened fire outside a popular hangout spot near Texas University. Diagne allegedly began shooting at innocents outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on Sixth Street.

Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis said the incident took place around 2 a.m. and added that the suspect had driven by the nightspot several times before opening fire.

3 dead, 14 hospitalized in 6th Street mass shooting. Praying for the victims and families! FBI warned terrorists attacks on the US soil. Be careful and vigilant! https://t.co/IkvsJvqjsH — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) March 1, 2026

Davis revealed that Diagne had shot people from his SUV window. Nathan Comeaux, 22, who was present at the scene during the incident, said that the popular hangout spot was mostly filled with college students. He mentioned that they were all standing “shoulder to shoulder” at the bar and having a good time with their friends that evening.

The incident has sparked fear across Texas and many have also expressed their thoughts online regarding their safety in the community. Parents and students have also voiced their concerns about the same. However, it is the FBI’s recent remarks that have fueled more panic in the wake of the shooting.

Shortly after Diagne was gunned down by Austin Police officials, the FBI joined in on the investigation. The federal agency has not made a statement about whether Diagne was a terrorist, but an FBI probe, however, has suggested it.

Gunman kills two in Texas bar shooting, FBI probing ‘terrorism’ link https://t.co/VWDRk6YogM via @AJEnglish — Abdul Wahid (@Abdul248Abdul) March 2, 2026

Alex Doran, acting agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office, said that the FBI suspects terrorism and mentioned that the timing of the incident is notable. It came just a day after the United States and Israel took military action against Iran, raising political tensions. Doran added that the fact that Diagne was wearing a t-shirt with the Iranian flag, reading “Property of Allah,” was reportedly an “indicator” of terrorism.

The FBI agent did not further elaborate on the matter and said, “It’s too early to make a determination of that.” Despite the FBI’s suggestion, there is currently no solid evidence that proves Diagne was a terrorist. Neither is there any proof linking him to a terror group.

So who was Diagne? The suspect was originally from Senegal and had come to the United States in 2000 on a tourist visa. Shortly after, he got married to a United States citizen in 2006. He then became a naturalized citizen of the state in 2013.

Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin. Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin… pic.twitter.com/3Ts0R2vtY3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 1, 2026

Diagne, however, did not live a quiet and crime-free life. He was arrested several times in New York for illegal vending. He also faced a vehicle-related charge in Texas in 2022. The exact details of his past crimes have been kept under wraps.

As investigation continues, the Texas government has issued a warning cautioning anyone thinking of using the Middle East conflicts as a reason to carry out such acts. Governor Greg Abbott has made his position clear, noting that Texas would respond to anyone who tries using recent events as a reason to threaten the state.