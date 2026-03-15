Iran’s IRGC Vows to ‘Pursue and Kill’ Bibi Netanyahu ‘If He is Still Alive’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday that it would keep “pursuing and killing” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This threat came through Iranian state media as the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States entered its third week. The statement, reported by IRNA, added: “If the criminal Zionist prime minister is still alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force.”

Rumors have spread on social media that Netanyahu is dead, forcing the Israeli leader to respond.

The threat followed new Israeli strikes in western Iran and came during a growing regional conflict that has already resulted in over 2,000 deaths, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, according to Reuters.

The AP reported on Sunday that Iran also warned major ports in the United Arab Emirates to evacuate. It declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to U.S. and allied vessels, while missile strikes and drone attacks continued throughout the region.

IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alivehttps://t.co/26zvSIIP3Q pic.twitter.com/XmUkSJld4Y — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 15, 2026

Iran’s statement specifically targeted Netanyahu as Israeli officials maintained public pressure on Tehran’s leadership. Reuters noted earlier this week that Israel’s efforts inside Iran have included attacks on checkpoints controlled by the Revolutionary Guards.

These Israeli actions aimed to weaken Iran’s military and internal security. The same report indicated that Netanyahu had acknowledged uncertainty about whether the conflict would bring any political change in Iran.

The conflict has moved beyond military targets and now threatens critical energy infrastructure.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that President Donald Trump warned of additional strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, after previous U.S. attacks caused significant damage there. The fighting and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted shipping and pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel, according to Reuters and AP.

Iranian officials have coupled their military threats with strong public statements that they will not back down. Reuters reported on March 12 that Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut as leverage against the U.S. and Israel, warning neighboring countries against cooperating with American forces.

JUST IN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shares proof that he is alive after online users started speculating that he was dead. Netanyahu also showed off how many fingers he has. “We’re doing things I can’t share right now, but we’re striking hard in Iran today and… pic.twitter.com/5tyD5HImCG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2026

The Guardian reported separately that Iran’s leadership has assured continued fighting while retaliation unfolded across the Gulf and in Israel.

On Sunday, the AP noted that Iranian missile strikes again forced Israeli civilians into shelters. New attacks and port warnings deepened the crisis for Gulf states. The agency said that the International Energy Agency was releasing 412 million barrels of emergency reserves to stabilize markets as governments considered how to protect shipping lanes and civilian facilities.

Trump stated over the weekend that he was not prepared to pursue a deal to end the war because the terms offered by Tehran were inadequate, as reported by Reuters.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, rejected Trump’s claim that Tehran was seeking a ceasefire, according to the Guardian. He stated that Iran was acting in self-defense while the military campaign continued.

The Revolutionary Guards’ threat against Netanyahu added another flashpoint to a conflict that is already straining military resources, oil markets, and diplomacy.

With Iran pledging more retaliation, Israel continuing its strikes, and Washington indicating more pressure ahead, Sunday’s statement highlighted how much the conflict has escalated from traditional battlefield exchanges to direct threats against national leaders.