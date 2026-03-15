Politics

Trump Warns Iran’s Kharg Island Could Be Targeted Again “Just for Fun”

Published on: March 15, 2026 at 11:22 AM ET

Donald Trump shares new update on whether Kharg Island would be hit again.

Banhisha Kundu
Written By Banhisha Kundu
News Writer
Donald Trump warns Kharg Island could be hit again as Iran war escalates
Donald Trump threatens more US strikes on Iran’s key Kharg Island oil export hub. [Credit: The White House/X]

U.S. President Donald Trump said this week that American forces might strike Iran’s key oil export island again “just for fun.” He made the comment in an interview and in posts about recent U.S. strikes on the island, which he said had already been heavily damaged.

Trump told NBC News that U.S. strikes had “totally decimated” parts of Kharg Island and that the military might hit the site “a few more times just for fun.” He added, “The terms aren’t good enough yet.”

The Guardian reported that President Donald Trump further added that he had not ordered strikes on the island’s oil lines because rebuilding them would take years. “We’ve totally decimated it. Except, as you know, I didn’t do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years,” Trump remarked.

For the unversed, Kharg Island is a major export hub for Iran’s crude oil. The island handles a large share of Iran’s oil shipments and is seen as an economic lifeline. Attacks there, or threats of attacks, raise the risk of big disruptions to global oil supplies and push prices higher. So, the markets reacted quickly after the strikes and warnings.

Trump also used the interview to press other countries to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. The Strait is the narrow waterway through which much of the world’s oil passes. He said the United States would “sweep” the Strait strongly and hoped other nations would assist. Although he did not name which countries would take part or whether U.S. naval escorts would be used.

After all this, Iran’s officials vowed that they would answer back with more “hits” on the U.S. and Israeli targets if Trump continued targeting Iran. This is the third week since the U.S.—Iran conflict began, throwing the entire world into disarray.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump framed the strikes as a show of force meant to warn Tehran. He repeated his statement on his Truth Social account that the U.S. has “beaten” Iran, ensuring that the U.S. would help other countries secure oil passage through the Strait.

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!”

Trump also claimed that “many countries” would “send their warships” to the Strait of Hormuz alongside the United States to open the passage. He even named China and South Korea, urging them to send warships.

“Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

He ended his post by reiterating that, “the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water.”

The conflict has already stopped several oil tankers from various countries in the Strait of Hormuz.

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