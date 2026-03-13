Trump Announces Strikes on Kharg Island, Calls Them ‘Most Powerful Raids in Middle East’

President Donald Trump shared an update on the military action in Iran in a social media post on Friday. Trump claimed that the US carried out the “most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East.” The site of the raid was Kharg Island, Iran’s primary crude oil export terminal.

In a new Truth Social post, Donald Trump threatened to hit the island’s oil infrastructure. His post read, “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

The President threatened to hit the oil export hub, and he issued a warning that read, “Should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

Trump mentioned that he has chosen not to hit the oil infrastructure on the Island citing “reasons of decency.” An excerpt from his statement read, “I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider.”

Donald Trump, who began his second term as the President in January last year, said that during his first term as the US President, he “rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World.”

Later in his post, the President questioned Iran’s abilities to defend itself in the wake of further attacks, adding, “Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! (sic).”

He urged Iran to “lay down their arms” and to save themselves. “Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much,” Donald Trump wrote, signing off.

Meanwhile, in a separate social media post on Friday, Donald Trump wrote that “Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East and completely obliterating Israel. Those plans are now dead.”

Earlier on Friday, in a media interaction, the US President was asked about the timeline of ending the Iran war, to which Trump responded, “When I feel it… I feel it in my bones.”

Donald Trump, who has dubbed the military campaign against Iran ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ just one day before the Kharg Island attack, claimed in a social media entry that the US is “totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran militarily, economically and otherwise.” He continued in the same thread, “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

Earlier this week, Trump paused his rally speech in Hebron to talk about the ongoing feud with Iran and declared victory. “Well, it’s only good if you win … and we’ve won. Let me tell you. We’ve won. You know, you never liked to say you won too early. We won,” Trump said, addressing the crowd during the rally.

Trump: OPERATION EPIC FURY!!! Is that a great name? Well, it’s only good if you win, and we’ve won. Let me tell you. We’ve won. You know, you never liked to say too early you won. We won. pic.twitter.com/rioHDH5JDF — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2026

Meanwhile, the escalating tensions in the Middle East have also led to rising oil prices, addressing which, in another Truth Social entry, Donald Trump said, “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!” The President drew sharp criticism from several late-night show hosts for this statement about soaring oil prices, which doubled up as fodder for content on the show.

The US-Israel conflict with Iran began in February this year, when the US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. He was replaced by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the Supreme Leader.