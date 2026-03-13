Donald Trump Claims U.S. Is ‘Totally Destroying’ Iranian Regime in New Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the Iranian regime as the conflict continues to escalate tensions in the Middle East. The president claimed that the United States is “totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran.” He also called the regime “deranged,” before issuing the warning.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday, March 12, Trump wrote, “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically and otherwise.” He took a jibe at The New York Times, writing, “Yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning.”

Trump wrote, “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 13 2026, 12:33 AM ET ) We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly t… pic.twitter.com/5XsUR1vn6r — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 13, 2026

“We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged [expletive] today,” the president stated. He went on, “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them.”

“What a great honor it is to do so!” Trump added.

Social media users had mixed reactions to his message. Some, who are in support of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, said, “Trump’s message here is clearly about confronting groups responsible for decades of attacks and signaling that the U.S. will respond forcefully.”

However, not everyone is in support of the president’s approach. “A president speaking like this will dominate headlines but will it bring stability or just more tension?” one user asked.

This comes amid rising oil prices as a direct result of the Iran war. Trump, however, said on Thursday, March 12, that if the oil prices spike, it would be a positive thing for the U.S.

President Trump declined to comment Wednesday on whether he could declare victory over Iran if Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the son and successor to Ali Khamenei, remained in power. He told reporters he rebuilt the military during his first term, and said: “I didn’t realize I was… pic.twitter.com/zQ5Fwed7EB — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2026

On that day, he wrote on Truth Social, “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!”

Meanwhile, on Friday, March 13, in an interview with Fox News, Trump spoke about Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader. The president claimed that he is alive “in some form.”

“I think he probably is. I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know,” Trump said. However, he said that he is “not happy” with Mojtaba succeeding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the joint U.S.-Israel strikes.