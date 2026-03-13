Trump Says Iran’s New Supreme Leader Is ‘Probably Alive’ After Strikes

Donald Trump’s recent comments on the future of Iran under its new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, are grabbing attention. As the escalations between the two countries continue, the U.S. President fueled speculation with his statement.

Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. He addressed whether he thinks Mojtaba Khamenei was killed in the U.S. strikes, like his father. He said, “I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know.”

​Ever since Iran announced Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the chair of the Supreme Leader, the latter has not really been seen publicly. In fact, his public presence has been extremely limited since the war began, which has further churned speculation about his condition.

ST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump says Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive but “damaged.” “I think he’s probably alive in some form.” pic.twitter.com/lSoRHHz81P — Trending News (@AgliRowland) March 13, 2026

​A report by The Sun revealed that Mojtaba Khamenei is in a coma and has lost one leg after surviving critical injuries in the strikes. The same report said Khamenei also suffered damage to his liver and stomach. He is admitted to Sina University Hospital in Tehran. His treatment is said to be going on under heavy security.

​The timing of Donald Trump’s statement coincides with these rumors around the state of Iran’s new supreme leader. The U.S. President has openly called Mojtaba Khamenei unacceptable and has warned that he would not last long in the position. Meanwhile, Iranian officials continue to claim that Khamenei is alive but has been lightly injured. His absence from public view is what has persisted in the minds of many.

Amid the rumors, Mojtaba Khamenei’s first statement as Iran’s new Supreme Leader was read by a news anchor on state TV, not by him.

​It called for national unity, praised their country’s relentless military efforts and warned every neighboring country to close on the U.S. bases. Mojtaba’s statement pledged that resistance against Iran’s enemies would not stop. It also vowed that the country would seek revenge for every martyr. Finally, it also threatened to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the U.S. strikes.

​An excerpt from Khamenei’s first statement read, “We will take war reparations from the enemy for the war it imposed on us. If the enemy refuses, we will seize as much of its assets as we deem appropriate; and if that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of its property.”

​With the looming uncertainty over Iran’s leadership, it was Tehran’s ambassador to Cyprus who somewhat assured the safety of Mojtaba. Diplomat Alireza Salarian revealed that the 56-year-old Iranian cleric was not in a comfortable position to deliver a speech himself.

Breaking: Mojtaba Khamenei is reported dead. The regime’s propaganda, pushed by Iranian state media, is portraying him as alive to ride out the war and keep the Islamic Republic regime from collapsing. #IranWar‌ #Irán pic.twitter.com/0fCIHWyYVb — Trump wins Iran back 2026 (@MahmoudMeshkin) March 13, 2026

​He remarked, “I have heard that he was injured in his legs, hand and arm. I think he is in the hospital because he is injured. I don’t think he is comfortable (in any condition) to give a speech.”

​Donald Trump, however, has taken a keen interest in selecting Iran’s next leader. After dismissing Mojtaba Khamenei as ‘lightweight’, he claimed to appoint someone favoring U.S. interests, like what he did for Venezuela.

​In an excerpt of his remark to ABC News on Sunday, Trump said, “He’s going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela.”