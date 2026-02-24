Iran Student Protests Erupt as Trump Weighs Military Strike

Following President Donald Trump’s stern warning to Iran, the situation has dramatically escalated in the country. The students are organizing anti-government protests across the country’s capital, causing unrest among the locals. Consequently, there are signs that could lead the United States to deploy forces to the region for possible military strikes.

According to the BBC, numerous students from Iran have showcased their active support for their exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Earlier this week, several protests took place in different universities in Tehran. Most of the protests were in retaliation for the violent methods adopted by the government to disperse the crowd, especially the one at Sharif University of Technology. The report said that the demonstration escalated into a violent fight between students and government supporters.

At another university, a protest took place to honour a student who lost their life in one of the demonstrations.

MASHHAD, Iran — Iranian security forces stormed Mashhad Azad University on Feb. 24, 2026, to suppress student protests, leading to arrests and beatings, activists said. The crackdown, involving motorcycle units in black uniforms, echoes renewed repression amid calls for freedom… pic.twitter.com/vmzM3KAft0 — IowaGirl30🐺 (@TheLoneAlphaW) February 24, 2026

The violent protests across the capital are not the only problem Iranian authorities have to worry about. The same report from the BBC also stated that Donald Trump is considering a military strike. Plus, the U.S. and its European allies suspect the Middle Eastern country is closer than ever to developing a nuclear weapon.

In a separate report from ABC News, a student from Sharif University came to the cafeteria before putting on their face masks and clapping and chanting during the Muslim call to prayer over loudspeakers. The crowd was riled up when a student held up a printed flag with a lion and the sun of the monarchy.

Dozens of people began chanting in support of Pahlavi. The situation escalated with a fight breaking out between the protesters and members of the Basij. The University of Tehran also witnessed a student protest during a memorial for a student who died in the earlier demonstration.

One of the most significant news stories is the nationwide and widespread student protests in Tehran and other major cities in Iran, rising with unyielding determination and unwavering unity! A massive crowd of students has gathered at Aryamehr University in Tehran❤️ pic.twitter.com/yEXrPIq0E8 — Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) February 24, 2026

The students chanted “women, life, freedom,” and called for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The student mentioned that the university’s guards did not interfere with the protests.

The reports mentioned that in the Iranian protests and crackdowns, a total of 7,015 people have lost their lives. Though this figure also includes 214 law enforcement officials.

With the student protests gaining immense momentum, Pahlavi’s name has been surfacing. According to AP News, the exiled prince issued calls via satellite news channels and websites abroad for Iranians to head to the streets.