Trump Sets Strict 10-Day Deadline for Iran — Warns “Bad Things” Could Follow If Talks Fail

Amid growing tensions between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump recently issued a warning to Iran and gave the country a deadline of 10–15 days to make a nuclear program deal.

The President also warned that if the nation does not do so, “bad things” might happen, as per the Independent.

Trump addressed the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, which was held in Washington, D.C., and demanded that Iran and the US reach a “meaningful” agreement.

Although the US and Iran have been trying to get on the same page about Iran’s nuclear deal, their recent meeting in Geneva failed to conclude with a resolution.

While Trump warned that “bad things” could happen if Iran failed to make a “meaningful deal” with the US, the Middle Eastern country did not sit in silence either.

Iran said that if any military attack occurs, it will respond strongly but choose violence cautiously. The nation also made clear that Iran does not want any kind of problems and ensured that it will not start any.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation confirms: “No one can deny us our right to nuclear enrichment.” No deal will be reached between the U.S. and Iran. Instead, legitimacy has been created for war against Tehran. pic.twitter.com/2XfgSf3A3Y — Tousi TV (@TousiTVOfficial) February 19, 2026

Iran also said that if any country attacks them, they will target the other country’s military bases, facilities, or even assets. The tension between the two countries further intensified after Iran’s Ayatollah threatened to destroy US warships on Tuesday.

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, has already warned that Iran has a huge amount of enriched uranium, a material that is used to make nuclear weapons.

While Iran has faced multiple strikes on its sites, most of their nuclear material is still unharmed and only needs to be carefully monitored.

Grossi said that it is important for the United States and Iran to reach a strong deal quickly. The deal is aimed at preventing Iran from using uranium to make more weapons and to prevent any future conflict.

The United States is fully prepared too, as it is sending warships and fighter jets to the Middle East, just to be prepared if it has to take action against Iran.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran says it is ready to to reach a nuclear deal with the US if Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions. pic.twitter.com/drKGac73VL — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) February 15, 2026

The tensions seem to rise continuously; a part of it is because of how Iran is treating protesters over its nuclear program.

The United States’ big ships like USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford are making their move toward Iran, and other jets and warships are also gathering in the area.

While building its military backup, the country is also trying to pressure Iran to negotiate with the deal.

Iran is also prepared for any war, as it carried out its yearly military exercises with Russia in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean during the same time that another large US aircraft was moving towards the Middle East.

With that said, both the US and Iran are showing that they are ready to face any future tensions with their respective means.