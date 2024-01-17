Internet Trolls Kylie Jenner's 'Popped Up' Cheek Fillers, Saying They Look Like 'Huge Cheek Apples'

Kylie Jenner has changed, and her fans can visibly tell the difference. The reality star posted a photo slide, capturing herself in selfies, but fans quickly pointed out her "popped-up" cheek fillers and called them "apples." Aside from her face transformation, Jenner has admitted getting breast augmentation on The Kardashians season finale.

A Reddit post captioned, "Kylie's latest post vs. Her face at the GG's," referencing her ever-changing facial features. Fans on the platform quickly jumped to share their two cents on her overly-edited images. A fan, u/Anticrepuscular_Ray, wrote, "She really needs to dissolve those huge cheek apples."

A second Reddit fan, u/rlm236, commented, "She would look much more normal unless she has a chin implant as well." A third user, u/Zest_Fest242, quipped, "I think her skin is already stretched from it, so if she dissolved them, she'd look like a deflated balloon." A fourth fan, u/Internal-Ad61, said, "I personally think they're implants. I wholeheartedly agree with you."

Meanwhile, a fan, u/RuskayaTroll, analyzed, "Her natural face is really flat. She won't do that. Apple cheeks are in because we think them cute and youthful (this doesn't apply to her, of course)." Another fan, u/chubby-checker, echoed, "Omg, why have I only just realized Lily-Rose Depp is famous for having very large cheek apples?

I wondered why she randomly had gone for huge apple cheeks."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned her Instagram post, "[It] was a cute day." The 26-year-old took photos in her $36 million Holmby Hills home. She posed in front of the mirror wearing an off-shoulder black crop top with a thigh-high slit matching skirt. The dress highlighted her perfect abs and well-toned legs while keeping her hair and makeup simple and minimal.

While confessing her plastic surgery on the family's reality drama, Jenner recalled and regretted her breast implants. She discussed it with her BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou, on the July 27, 2023 episode, "You know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing."

Jenner explained, "I had beautiful breasts, like, natural tits. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with," per Vogue. She also said how, after becoming a mother, her perspective changed, "Obviously, I have a daughter, too; I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."

The self-made billionaire has been accused of getting Botox injections and undergoing surgeries. However, she denied getting any of that and clarified, "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers."

Another conversation around the mother-of-two is her drastic weight loss, which fans are convinced is a consequence of Ozempic. In the same Instagram post, fans couldn't resist calling her out for being dependent on the drug. An Instagram user, @dirtyk, commented, "Ozempic is crazy." Another fan, @queennaiilii, echoed, "Definitely using ozempic. [It] explains how they all are so thin suddenly."

