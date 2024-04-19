Internet Mocks Trump After He Keeps Violating Gag Orders Online: "Itching To Check out Rikers"

On social media, Donald Trump attacked jurors in his criminal case over alleged hush money payments and business records falsification, leaving the internet guessing what will happen next. Trump earlier that day highlighted Fox News personality Jesse Watters' apparent attack on "lying" jurors.

Legal experts stated that it was an obvious violation of the gag order and that the court would most likely agree with the prosecution's position on the matter, Raw Story reported. Social media users also commented on what it indicates, considering the former president is on a strict gag order.

MAGA should get ready for Cheesus to visit the inside of a jail cell for a day or two, relatively soon. #USDemocracy #DemsUnited https://t.co/dG7hUZuRsW — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 17, 2024

A user took a shot at Trump, commenting on X, "Looks like someone's itching to check out Rikers for a bit," while another user shared on X, "Trump shares conspiracy theory about his jury." Another user shared on X, "Trump just violated his gag order again by posting an attack on the jury. Time for Judge Merchan to lock him up." Many users commented on Trump's attempt to skirt the gag order, with MSNBC reporter Katie Phang commenting on X, "By 'reposting' or 'retyping' or 'quoting' those lies by Jess Watters, Trump thinks he's too clever by half. He's in for a rude awakening. He has violated the expanded gag order."

There isn't another defendant in the country who could thumb their nose at pretrial conditions of release the way Trump has and remained walking free. Not one.



Trump is being given special treatment that no one else would get.



If you'd done what Trump's done you'd be in jail. https://t.co/31Au8gnOFk — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) April 18, 2024

A user posted on X, "I will bet $500 that Trump's lawyers argue that quotes & retweets aren't endorsements so he shouldn't be held in contempt." Some users appealed to the judge to enforce the gag order properly, with a user suggesting on X, "I hope the judge comes down hard on him. This is getting ridiculous." Another user took a shot at him, saying on X, "Trump doesn’t care. Lock him up already. When will he be treated like the rest of us would be?"

A user mocked him, saying on X, "'Ol Donny just can't #stfu. I hope this lands him a timeout in the Greybar Hotel." Another said on X, "Someone calls me when he actually faces consequences for violating a gag order over and over again." Another user said on X, "Trump should be fined twice the amount he raises from the inevitable email campaign based on this."

Lock. Him. Up. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 17, 2024

Prosecutors have urged the court to punish Trump $3,000 for the first three gag order violations they accused on Monday—for social media posts criticizing possible witnesses—and to warn him of the repercussions. If it is determined that Trump interfered with the trial, he could face up to $1,000 in fines and/or 30 days in jail. The judge had forewarned Trump about this possibility on Monday, Forbes reported.

According to New York law, one can be held in criminal contempt for engaging in "disorderly, contemptuous, or insolent behavior" with the intent to "interrupt [court] proceedings" or "impair the respect due" to the court's authority, as well as for "breach of the peace, noise, or other disturbance" to cause disruptions.