Internet Hilariously Predicts Trump's Surgeon General Picks — Including Dr Phil, Dr Pepper, And More

President-elect Donald Trump has been purging old Republican aides and replacing them with loyal supporters as he prepares to take on the White House for a second time. His recent selections to lead the Trump 2.0 administration have drawn a lot of criticism. Internet users have been hilariously trolling the former president's potential choice for surgeon general. The public health position is currently held by Vice Admiral Dr. Vivek H. Murthy since March 2021. According to the Huff Post, netizens named meme-worthy fictional characters like Dr. Phil, Dr. Hannibal Lectar, Dr. Pepper, and Nintendo star Dr. Mario. "He’s going to pick Dr Phil as surgeon general isn’t he," Deep Focus founder Ian Schafer mocked Trump on X.

He’s going to pick Dr Phil as surgeon general isn’t he — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) November 13, 2024

"Donald Trump names Nintendo star Dr. Mario as Surgeon General," a person chimed. "Dr. Pepper is named Surgeon General," a netizen amusingly wrote. "President-Elect Trump has nominated Dr. Hannibal Lecter as the Surgeon General. Citing Dr. Lecter's accomplished medical history and appetite for knowledge. Trump advisors say, "Dr. Lecter is ready to eat the competition and feed the American people," an X user made fun of.

BREAKING: President-Elect Trump has nominated Dr. Hanibal Lecter as the Surgeon General. Citing Dr. Lecter's accomplished medical history and appetite for knowledge. Trump advisors say, "Dr. Lecter is ready to eat the competition and feed the American people ." pic.twitter.com/cFapFGtbQE — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) November 14, 2024

"Donald Trump has appointed Joshua Jackson in character as Dr. Death as Surgeon General," someone took a jibe. "Ladies and Gentlemen, our new Surgeon General, Dr. Leo Spaceman!," a person wrote while taking a potshot at Trump.

Ladies and Gentlemen, our new Surgeon General, Dr. Leo Spaceman! pic.twitter.com/3WNIyEpzJF — Earl Fando 🇺🇦 (@earlfando) November 14, 2024

Reports state that Dr. Ben Carson has received high recommendations for the position of surgeon general. However, he has showcased a greater interest in the US Department of Health and Human Services. “Carson’s people are all over the transition pushing” the HHS position, a close source revealed. “His people want it,” the source added. The retired neurosurgeon and politician has previously been part of Trump's first administration as secretary for Housing and Urban Development.

Donald Trump greets former HUD Secretary Ben Carson at a campaign on October 29, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)

According to The Guardian, Trump has circumvented the required security procedures before revealing his cabinet candidates. He has completely avoided the involvement of the FBI while picking his favorites for Senate approval. The former president strangely claims that the agency is a component of the "deep state," which might seriously impede his new administrative decisions.

Meanwhile, Trump's new attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz has been the subject of a two-year Department of Justice investigation on claims of sex trafficking, which was ultimately closed without any charges. The Republican leader's potential director of intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard is alleged to have ties to Russia. And Robert F Kennedy Jr who has been proposed as health secretary is a vaccine conspiracy theorist. It has not been confirmed which of these appointed candidates have acquired a clean chit from the agency. Although investigators might not be able to obtain certain information without the subject's consent, background checks can still be conducted with the Senate's permission. “They don’t want the FBI to coordinate a norm; they want to hammer the norm,” national security lawyer Dan Meyer said while criticizing Trump's decision.