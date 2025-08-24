Internet Explodes Over Donald Trump’s “Simpsons Hand” Photo! Critics Say It Could Be a Sign of Something Far More Serious

Donald Trump’s health has once more become a hot topic, all because of a picture of his hands. The 79-year-old U.S. President recently shared an image of himself with what he said was a present from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which quickly went viral. Journalist Keith Olbermann played a significant role in this online frenzy when he posted a close-up shot of Trump’s hands on X, pointing out a resemblance to a character from The Simpsons. This led to a flood of discussion and funny pictures on the internet.

Olbermann posted the zoomed-in image, which got more than 127,000 views as of the time of writing.

He wrote, “What’s wrong with Trump’s face, eyes, hands (on top of his double wide ankles)?” This sparked a lot of guessing and joking from people. One Twitter user quipped, “If he doesn’t golf this weekend that will be a sure sign something is up.”

This comes as there is growing talk about the health of President Donald Trump, with his latest appearances making people worry about his physical and mental well-being. The White House does not provide much information about this.

Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump’s 28-year-old press secretary, said that the President’s hands, which look puffy and have bruises, are just because he shakes hands and takes aspirin. She said, “President Trump is a man of the people and meets more Americans, shaking hands daily, than any other president in history.” This is her way of explaining why his hands might not look normal.

That explanation didn’t do much to satisfy people’s curiosity, especially considering Donald Trump’s history of having a medical condition called chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). This is about blood flow issues and his swollen ankles, which everyone has seen in photos. People also discussed the thick makeup on his right hand at the recent The People’s House exhibit.

But it’s not just his hands that people wonder about his health. Two psychologists, Dr. John Gartner and Dr. Harry Segal, recently said on Shrinking Trump that they believe Donald Trump’s brain isn’t working as well as it used to.

They talked about a mistake he made in public when he called a Russian city by its old name from when it was part of the Soviet Union, Leningrad, instead of its current name, St. Petersburg. Dr. Segal said, “We are seeing him slipping.”

Adding fuel to the ongoing discussion, Donald Trump recently shared some peculiar thoughts regarding his mortality with his supporters, expressing concern about not being admitted to heaven. This unexpected statement has sparked various interpretations, with political commentators suggesting that “he knows he’s dying.” In contrast, the White House has been promoting the results of his April medical check-up, which affirmed him to be “fully fit” for the presidency.

This recent event is emblematic of the Donald Trump era, characterized by speculation and heated debate. It’s a time when even seemingly innocuous matters, such as the condition of the president’s hands, can become the subject of memes and scrutiny.

The president remains a focal point for the world’s curiosity and media attention.