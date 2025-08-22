Karoline Leavitt’s Birthday Gift From the White House Goes Against Everything Donald Trump Stands For

Karoline Leavitt’s birthday gift might just have gone against what the Trump administration has been trying to achieve. The White House staff threw the 27-year-old a surprise birthday party, moments from which were recorded and posted to Instagram. The clip gave the world a glimpse of the Press Secretary’s luxury birthday gift.

Trump has been strongly advocating for Americans to buy American goods since the beginning of his term in office. The President has gone as far as to impose heavy tariffs on goods imported from other countries to reshape people’s buying patterns.

A video posted to Margo Martin, who is the communications advisor, showed how Leaviit’s colleagues celebrated her upcoming birthday. The clip shows the soon-to-be 28-year-old entering a room to discover a room of her colleagues waiting to celebrate her big day.

“This is so embarrassing,” Leaviitt can be heard saying as she enters the room filled with balloons, a cake, gifts, and other birthday decorations. Soon enough, the group of staffers can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to the Press Secretary.

SURPRISE PARTY FOR KAROLINE

Inside Karoline Leavitt’s glamorous

White House birthday bash.. complete with Louis Vuitton gift pic.twitter.com/YlJEmF0TDg — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) August 21, 2025

The video pans over to the other side of the room, which features a chair that gives away what Karoline was gifted for her special day. On the chair sits an orange bag from Louis Vuitton, a French designer. The bag from the brand that falls under LVMH is hard to miss, given its signature Imperial yellow saffron color.

The gift itself contradicts what Trump is striving so hard to achieve. The President has been on a mission to give American brands an edge over their international competitors. The trade war he has started with several countries has been a step towards his mission.

Louis Vuitton has had to work their way around the same tariffs that Trump has imposed. The French luxury goods conglomerate owned by Bernard Arnault, who is a French billionaire, has had to increase the price point of its products in light of the tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows off her $4,800 Louis Vuitton bag pic.twitter.com/Wh1KGZp39r — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025

Trump made the decision to impose a 15% baseline tariff rate on goods imported from the European Union. In order to cope with the hefty tariff, the company has had to increase the selling price of one of its top-selling handbags in the US.

Leavitt, who boasts a collection of Louis Vuitton bags, is sure to enjoy the gift without the implications it comes with. The Press Secretary has previously flaunted her handbag collection on Instagram, not giving a hoot about her boss’s mission of boosting sales of American brands.