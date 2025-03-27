Donald Trump Threatens Europe and Canada with Consequences if They Unite Against the US!

Donald Trump has made a very serious threat to the European Union, which is scrambling to negotiate. In the middle of the night, the President issued a threat against Europe and Canada, emphasizing that if they tried to band together against the U.S., he would take some drastic measures. He elaborated that he is not going to tolerate any “economic harm” of the “best friend that each of those two countries ever had.” His warning opens a new front in the potential trade war.

On Thursday, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social, issuing a threat against Europe and Canada’s partnership that could lead to higher tariffs. He wrote, “If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!”

His new threat landed the European Union in a new problem as they continued to try to respond to his already high tariffs on aluminum, steel, autos, and other goods and services. It is to be noted that Europe has the most pivotal trading partnership with America. So his social media post has the Union concerned about worse trading conditions. However, despite Europe’s endless attempts to mend the relationship, the Trump administration has barely shown any will to strike a negotiation so far.

Following Trump’s E.U tariffs, Maros Sefcovic, the trade commissioner for the European Union, noted, “In the end, as it is said, one hand cannot clap.” Meanwhile, the U.S. president’s stance on military support has pushed Canada and Europe together. Justin Trudeau‘s nation is already taking measures to provide industrial support for the continent’s rearmament push.

Amid a heated political climate and concerns over trade war, Donald Trump has also criticized Europe for not contributing more. Following his calls for the same, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed to increase defense spending.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump‘s fresh threat against the European Union and Canada comes amid a new JD Vance controversy. A leaked Signal chat exposed his apparent hate towards Europe, earning him a savage nickname. Discussing war strategies with Defense Department’s Pete Hegseth, Vance commented, “I just hate bailing Europe out again.” Hegseth shared his sentiment, “I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.”

The exchange has gone viral, with a diplomat calling Vance “He is very dangerous for Europe. maybe the most dangerous man in the administration.” Kaja Kallas, the European foreign policy chief, remarked that the Vice President was “trying to pick a fight.”

JD Vance‘s message was about the attack against the Houthi rebels who have been threatening shipping in the Suez Canal. He noted that this action would benefit the European Union more than America, as the continent heavily relies on the canal for trading. Previously, many noted that maybe Europe should be more afraid of the Vice President. But following Donald Trump’s shocking threat, experts are not so sure about that.