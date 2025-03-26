JD Vance Called the ‘Most Dangerous Man’ in the White House—Savage Nickname Leaked in Private Chat!

JD Vance has a new nickname coined by diplomats. He has been branded as the “most dangerous man” in the Trump administration after a leaked chat revealed his deep-seated resentment towards Europe. Diplomats have called out the Vice President for trying to create a dispute between the United States and Europe. His simmering anger was exposed through a massive blunder by the Trump administration, which mistakenly added Jeffrey Goldberg, an American journalist, to a top-secret Signal chat where war plans were being discussed.
One of the strategies exposed through the chat was plans for an attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen. JD Vance has deemed this move as favoring Europe more than the United States. He vented on the chat, “I just hate bailing Europe out again.” He was addressing the text to Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “If you think we should do it, let’s go…Let’s just make sure our messaging is tight here. And if there are things we can do upfront to minimize risk to Saudi oil facilities, we should do it,” the Vice President added.
Hegseth agreed with Vance, responding, “I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.” Following this shocking revelation, diplomats are angry as all they have been trying to do is maintain the so-called “special relationship” between the United States and Europe. Political figures across the continent are worried over JD Vance’s apparent grudge toward the European allies. A diplomat warned, “He is very dangerous for Europe, maybe the most dangerous in the administration.” European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented that Vance is “trying to pick a fight.”
Despite his comment, the US Department of State’s website insisted that “America has no closer ally than the United Kingdom.” On the other hand, the UK has refuted the accusations of freeloading, emphasizing that they closely work with the United States against mutual enemies like Daesh (formerly known as ISIS), as reported by the Daily Star.
“You’ll know the UK provided air-to-air refueling support for recent strikes against Houthi key rebel targets. We also continue to support the US-led coalition against Daesh with routine combat air patrols over Iraq and Syria. We’ll continue to work with the US and other allies to ensure stability and security in the Middle East,” a Downing Street spokesperson clarified.
Meanwhile, following Donald Trump‘s call for Europe to contribute more, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has agreed to increase defense spending.
Notably, JD Vance argued that attack on Houthi rebels align more with European interests than American. Actions against Houthi forces threatening shipping in the Suez Canal benefits the Europeans as the continent heavily depends on trade through this channel. “I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now,” the Vice President pointed out that this action speaks volume about a potential disconnect within the Trump administration. In addition, he also issued a warning that this strategy would potentially spike oil prices.