Dementia to Swollen Ankles – Donald Trump’s ‘Evident’ Health Decline Seen in Subtle Moments That Fuel Rumors

Donald Trump has been plagued by rumours about his alleged declining health since the beginning of the year. The rumors intensified after the President was spotted sporting a bruise on his hand that was visible on several occasions. A recent comment made by him in which he spoke about wanting to get into heaven made the speculation worse.

Rumors about Trump’s alleged mental decline have been around since he started his second term. He became the oldest person to be inaugurated as the President in the history of the United States. His confused behavior and constant slip-ups have led to netizens urging him to get a cognitive test done.

Most of the speculation circles around the President possibly having dementia. Many medical professionals have weighed in and claimed that Trump exhibits many of the symptoms common in dementia patients.

Trump made an attempt to shut down the speculation around his health in July by claiming that he was the “healthiest President that’s ever lived.” The claims did nothing to stop the speculation as netizens continued to hyperfixate on the peculiar bruising on Trump’s hand.

Many even pointed out how Queen Elizabeth II sported the same marks a few weeks before she passed away. A while later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that Trump had undergone a “comprehensive exam” and was suffering from a chronic vein condition.

Trump’s ankles are swollen. His hand is bruised, and now covered with makeup. That’s not normal. Possible causes? Congestive heart failure, IVs, blood thinners…of course we have no idea, because the most transparent White House ever won’t tell us a thing. pic.twitter.com/f7neWlVwxV — David Pakman (@dpakman) July 16, 2025

A recent statement of the President only added fuel to the fire of rumors that claimed that he is extremely sick. Trump has taken the role of a peacemaker between Ukraine and Russia, who have been at war for a few years now. The 79-year-old spoke about how he wishes to broker peace between the two countries while revealing his reasoning for the same.

“I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well,” President Trump was heard saying in an interview with Fox News.

As speculation continues to rise, the President keeps doing something or the other to keep the critics talking. A moment that unfolded during his meeting with European leaders caught the eyes of the netizens and became a topic of discussion.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump is seated with only 8 other people with name cards in front of them, and he asks “President Stubb of Finland… where are we here?” He was seated right across from him. When will the media cover his cognitive loss?pic.twitter.com/vtCxzdRUIW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 18, 2025

Trump was unable to recognise Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, who is also his golf buddy. The President mentioned Stubb and then proceeded to look around for him, not realizing that he was sitting right across from him. The moment earned the 79-year-old the nickname “Dementia Donald Trump” from netizens.

Another recent slip-up from the President came when he implied that Alaska wasn’t a part of the United States. He met up with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. While noting that if something bad happened in the meeting, he would just come back to the US, seemingly forgetting that Alaska is in America.