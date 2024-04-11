Internet Erupts With Jokes After Trump Loyalist Gets Sentenced for Perjury: ‘Donny Is Next’

Social media had a field day, as they erupted into jokes after a close ally of former president Donald Trump was jailed for perjury. Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer at the Trump Organization, received a five-month jail term after previously reaching a settlement with Manhattan prosecutors concerning charges of lying.

In a deposition with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020, Weisselberg agreed to enter a guilty plea to two felonies, including that he gave false testimony on the size and exaggerated value of Trump's apartment triplex on years' worth of financial documents, Newsweek reported.

Many users took to X, formerly Twitter, and made jokes about the situation, predicting whether Trump would also land in jail. A user mocked, saying on X, "Donny is next!!" Another user mocked on X, "This is where working for & lying for Trump can always potentially land you…behind bars. In Allen Weisselberg’s case…twice!" Another user made fun of the situation, calling Weisselberg 'bean counter,' writing on X, "Trump's bean counter, Allen Weisselberg was just sentenced to 5 months in jail for the tall tales (lies) he told in an attempt to keep himself and Trump out of the Cross-Bars Motel."

Another user mocked Trump, saying on X, "I'm sure his "Prison Consultant" has arranged for all the fineries of life for the next 5 months while in prison." Another user shared how associating with Trump usually lands people in jail, saying on X, "With Weisselberg taking the fall again, it's just another twist in the saga of folks getting entangled in Trump's web of deceit." Another user agreed, saying something similar on X, "They never learn. The people that support him always end up disbarred, in prison or bankrupt."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Curtis Means

Weisselberg will serve a five-month jail sentence per the agreement he reached with the prosecution in 2022; this arrangement is the same as the previous one, reported CNN. He served around 100 days in the prior instance. In a September 2015 conversation with a Forbes reporter, Weisselberg admitted lying to the attorney general during a deposition scheduled for 2020, claiming he had never heard Trump misrepresent the size of his triplex. He acknowledged having attended the Forbes interview.

In a May 2023 deposition, Weisselberg acknowledged providing false evidence to disassociate himself from the fabrication of Trump's exaggerated personal financial statements, which are at issue in the AG's civil fraud action. When Weisselberg informed state lawyers that “I didn’t delve into the numbers” and that he depended on the property appraisals calculated by former Trump Organization Controller Jeff McConney, he admitted lying in court.

“These statements were false as Weisselberg was significantly involved in determining what methodology and numbers were used to value properties in the [statements of financial condition],” the complaint says.