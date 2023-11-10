Family of 84-Year-Old Veteran Aims for Katy Perry to Face 'Perjury Sanctions' in $2.6 Million Battle

In a dramatic legal saga that pits pop sensation Katy Perry against an 84-year-old disabled veteran, the recent courtroom victory for the Fireworks singer has left the Westcott family crying foul. The dispute centers around Perry’s possession of the veteran’s $15 million Montecito home, with the family now wishing for sanctions against Perry for potential perjury in a battle that transcends real estate.

Disabled veteran Carl Westcott, battling with Huntington’s disease, claimed he lacked the mental capacity to sell his home to Perry and Orlando Bloom in 2021. Despite the judge’s declaration favoring Perry, the Westcott family is not backing down. In a statement, Westcott's son, Chart, criticized the ruling, emphasizing that while it may follow the letter of the law, it lacks spirit.

Also Read: Russell Brand Faces New Allegations for Alleged Sexual Assault on 'Arthur' Film Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💗 KAMERON WESTCOTT 💗 (@kameronwestcott)

"Katy Perry will now have to testify in person to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Chart declared, pointing to Perry's alleged inconsistencies in her claims, as previously reported by the New York Post. As per Newsbreak sources, he further asserted, “Perry has put herself in a box by claiming that she lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which is counter to her sworn statements about wanting to live in the house,”

Chart said. “We hope Ms. Perry enjoys her pyrrhic victory, as she explains to her fans about twice taking homes from the elderly. Lastly, we wish the judge had spelled our father’s name correctly.” Despite Perry’s legal victory, public backlash ensued during the trial as she sought to evict an elderly and infirm man from his home against his wishes. Perry's legal team defended the move, citing Westcott's recent purchase of the estate before the deal's finalization.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

Also Read: Here's why Katy Perry Apologized to Fiancé Orlando Bloom

As The Messenger reports, Kameron Westcott, the daughter-in-law of Carl Westcott and the Real Housewives of Dallas star, thanked supporters while denouncing the ruling as an embodiment of "greed." She exclaimed, "While he was unable to fight for himself, we proudly fought for Carl and will continue to fight for the rights of those with Huntington's, Alzheimer’s, and all diseases that impair cognitive function against those who try to take advantage of those battling these heartbreaking life impairments."

Kameron added, "I know the truth and those who fight for good amongst greed will always prevail. While our hearts break for Carl in his current health condition and now with the results of the trial, let this be a reminder and encouragement to all of us to be the differences and the kindness we need in this world, even when we’re up against obstacles that seem unjust and unethical."

Also Read: When Britney Spears Cleverly Avoided Picking Sides Between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Amid Their Feud

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💗 KAMERON WESTCOTT 💗 (@kameronwestcott)

The dispute took a dark turn as Westcott accused Perry and Bloom of stealing his mansion, alleging that he was convinced to sell the property while recovering from back surgery on painkillers. When he changed his mind, Perry and Bloom's real estate agent insisted on completing the sale, leading to a full-blown courtroom war. As Perry and Bloom prepare to move into the 1-800-Flowers founder's home, the legal battle continues over the $2.6 million claim.

Perry argues that Westcott owes her this amount related to the loss of income, asserting she couldn't profit from renting out the mansion after purchasing it in 2020. The upcoming court appearance for Perry on February 13 or 14 adds another layer of suspense to the unfolding drama. The singer will face questions about her true intentions when acquiring the property, providing a crucial moment in the ongoing legal showdown.

More from Inquisitr

Katy Perry’s Eye Once ‘Glitched’ Mid-Way Through a Concert, Fans Started to Speculate She’s a Robot

Katy Perry Once Got Up and Fled From Radio 1 Interview Due to Fake Russell Brand Prank