Internet Calls Tricia McLaughlin “Knockoff ICE Barbie” After her Justification for ICE Detaining Daycare Teacher

A chilling video of a Chicago daycare teacher being detained by ICE agents on the North Side is spreading like wildfire on social media. The viral clip features a woman being dragged out of a Chicago daycare by ICE. “I have papers” the woman is heard shouting in Spanish in the video.

Reacting to the video that is doing the rounds on social media, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, released a statement, drawing even more criticism.

ICE isn’t going after the worst of the worst. This morning, they took a preschool teacher without a warrant IN FRONT OF CHILDREN in my district.#ice #chicago pic.twitter.com/1fhz7mYWWt — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) November 5, 2025

Reacting to a new piece on X, McLaughlin wrote, “ICE law enforcement did NOT target a Daycare. Describing the woman in the video as a “female illegal alien,” she added, “Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over.”

McLaughlin added in her long statement, “Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school. Upon arrest, she lied about her identity.”

Tricia Laughlin claimed in her post that “the vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop.”

The long statement posted by ICE’s Tricia McLaughlin was signed off with these words: “Facts, including criminality and information on the male assailant, are forthcoming, and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.”

ICE law enforcement did NOT target a Daycare. Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but… https://t.co/ChNhTyAOQc — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 5, 2025

Online commenters questioned the credibility of McLaughlin’s claims. “Shameless lies. We know people who have their kids at this daycare. She works there,” a user wrote. Another X user added, “No one believes you, Tricia. If you said 2+2=2*2, I’d double-check it.”

Similar thoughts echoed throughout the comments section. A user wrote, “In normal times, I’d say this seems reasonable and I’d take it at face value. These are not normal times. ICE and BP officers have been captured on cameras committing atrocities and then lying about them despite video evidence to the contrary. Workers and parents at that daycare have said she DOES work there. So, we’re not going to buy ANYTHING you are peddling.”

A section of the Internet questioned how ICE could make such claims given the fact that visual evidence of the incident exists. “So, do not believe my eyes is what you are saying,” said a user.

Slamming ICE, another one commented, “They entered a daycare without cause or consent and exited dragging a woman with them.” An X user referred to Tricia McLaughlin as “Knockoff ICE Barbie” and wrote, “Everything you people say is a lie.” For context, ‘ICE Barbie’ is a nickname for United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Some users tried to find loopholes in McLaughlin’s statement. “Wait, if a person is an illegal alien, how were they able to register a vehicle in their name and how did the police have access to the information that the vehicle is registered in their name? This doesn’t make sense how could someone illegal go through that entire process?” a user asked.

“Umm, there’s just one problem with this statement. Illegal aliens can’t register cars in Illinois. Try again,” the user pointed out. “You can register a car in your name while being illegally in the US? Things are not adding up, Tricia. But I hope it was worth it, traumatizing all the kids there,” another X wrote, questioning the ICE’s decision.