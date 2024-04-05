Instead of Working out With Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Chooses To Exercise in a Rough Parking Lot

Recently, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were seen visiting a posh gym in Los Angeles, California. However, as per recent reports, Kelce elevated himself to a new level this time by using a parking lot. Laurence Justin Ng, the trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, posted a video of the NFL player's intense training regimen on Instagram on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laurence Justin Ng (@larrylegend85)

The post featured the athlete going through a variety of agility drills. The goal of the majority of Kelce's training was to increase his speed and range of motion. The Chiefs are trying to make NFL history by becoming the first club to win the Lombardi Trophy three times in a row, having just won their third championship in five years. Last Sunday, Swift’s car showed up at the DogPound gym in West Hollywood, giving the impression that she and her partner were headed to an intense exercise. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple, who have been holed up at her $25 million Beverly Hills mansion since their romantic getaway to the Bahamas, managed to get in a workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

During their workout, the two gave priority to 'different strength training methods'. Swift was 'smiling and seemed really happy' when she and her boyfriend were at the facility, a source revealed to US Weekly. The source further added, "They were having fun being in the gym together. They were in there for over an hour and were both in great moods. They like doing mundane, everyday activities together. Both of them are on the same page about fitness during their downtime in between work."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

Additionally, Swift said in her December 2023 Time Person of the Year interview that she worked very hard at Dogpound in preparation for her Eras tour. She told Time, "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud. Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs." She also worked out with weights, conditioning, and a customized regimen. Taylor also gave up drinking along with a lot of dance training. Right now, the duo is taking a vacation from their jobs. On March 9, after completing the Asia portion of her tour, Swift took a break. The pair is having fun in addition to making sure they maintain their level of fitness.

Before going back to Los Angeles, where they've been 'testing the waters of living under one roof,' a source exclusively told Life & Style, they spent several days on a secret retreat in the Bahamas. The insider spilled, "It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she’s on break from her tour, they’re nesting and loving it. They’ve completely melded their at home chill vibes. She’s played some of Travis’ computer sports games and he’s taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes."