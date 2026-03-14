Insiders Discuss Prince Harry and Meghan’s Future in the Royal Family After King Charles’ Death

The exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is still felt after they stepped down from their royal duties. Though they are enjoying their lives in the United States with their children as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, uncertainty about their royal future remains.

According to the official statement from Buckingham Palace, it was confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Despite the diagnosis, he still chooses to continue carrying out his duties, even making occasional appearances at small-scale engagements. This has raised the question of what will happen to the couple when His Majesty passes away.

In Prince William’s speech at the Diana Awards, he was very clear: there’s no more William & Harry. Zero chance. That he is now carrying on Diana’s legacy with Catherine & in the fullness of time with George, Charlotte & Louis. The media get this, they just need drama for cash. pic.twitter.com/wybULjzHQd — The Royal Eagle (@kongeligeoern) March 16, 2024

Once the current King dies, Prince William will ascend the throne, making him the new monarch. While both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ funeral, their future as royals will seemingly near an end. This stems from a long-standing feud between the brothers that does not seem to end.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex’s resentment against his brother has been shown in full force during interviews. However, the current ruler wants the Sussexes and their two grandchildren, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, to be part of his funeral plans.

In a separate report from NewsNation, Andrew Lownie, royal biographer, stated that the Prince of Wales will not go against his father’s wishes and exclude his brother and his family from attending the event altogether. He added,

“The king clearly wants to get back in touch with [Harry] before he dies, but William and Harry, that’s not going to happen.”

But once His Majesty dies, Prince William will strip the Sussexes’ royal titles. In fact, rumors began circulating that he had planned to make an example out of the two long before Prince Andrew lost his royal status. The Duke of York lost his royal title because of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and being mentioned in the Epstein files, forcing King Charles to take away his title in late 2025.

Consequently, Prince William is reportedly furious with the Suits actress for using the “Her Royal Highness” title for promotion, as per The Daily Beast. A royal insider came forward and said, “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t.”

The source continued that the Prince of Wales “loathes and despises” the Sussexes with every bone in his body. The royal insider explained that he believes that both Markle and Harry have betrayed everything that the royal family stands for. But more importantly, they are using their royal status as a privilege card.

PRINCE WILLIAM TO STRIP MEGHAN MARKLE OF HRH TITLE? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on rumors after Markle sent a gift to a friend using her former title, Her Royal Highness, despite the fact that she and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal roles in 2020. pic.twitter.com/jh8s8pPrAk — The View (@TheView) April 30, 2025

In the same report, William’s friend told the outlet that King Charles’ final years have been difficult, partly due to tensions with Harry and Meghan. Though he had assumed it long before Markle’s use of the HRH title highlights what critics describe as opportunistic behavior. However, that will not be the case when Prince William sits on the throne. The source said,

“There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”

Norman Baker, a former government minister, stated that the law is vague, but he was certain that the HRH is granted by the monarch, and a monarch could remove the title if they chose to.