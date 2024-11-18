Insider Reveals Kate Middleton And King Charles Are 'Closer' Than Ever: "She Treats Him Like..."

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, had battled cancer, while King Charles III is currently still fighting the illness. Their shared challenge has brought them closer than ever. They are often seen laughing together and seem at ease with one another during their public outings. Not just this, Middleton has served as a mediator, assisting in the reconciliation of Prince William and his father. This comes amid the ongoing tense relationship between Charles and his two sons.

Kate Middleton speaks with King Charles at Trinity Buoy Wharf on February 3, 2022, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson)

As reported by Cheatsheet, a source spoke about Charles’ relationship with Middleton, saying, "They are very close, and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.” Just days ago, royal insiders revealed that behind his composed public image, Charles has a lighter, more playful side when he is with his daughter-in-law. As reported by She Knows, a source said, “While the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor. Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather. So she’s encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he’s happy he took her advice.”

Aww 🥰 This photo of Prince Charles with Kate is absolutely adorable ! He is very fond of his daughter-in-law and it shows 💙 #DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/yOqIoKTiw7 — 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) June 13, 2022

The source added, “Fighting cancer at the same time drew Kate and Charles closer. Kate was the one comforting Charles at times, but he also really took his royal hat off to just be a supportive father-in-law.” The bond between the King and the Princess is one of a kind—marked by warmth and closeness. While he holds her in high regard, she, in turn, admires him deeply, both as a father-in-law and as a monarch. The insider also added, "She treats him like a father, not a king, which he appreciates. She calls him often.” Middleton had also been helping Charles with his recovery in every way she could.

‘My beloved daughter-in-law’ - King Charles speaking about Princess Catherine during the 2023 Royal Visit to Kenya 💕🥹



The King and the Princess of Wales have always had deep love and respect for each other. Catherine is the daughter he never had 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Th5gvfqalw — Royally Catherine (@LadyoftheIsless) October 31, 2023

The family has always been at the heart of William and Middleton’s priorities, a commitment that’s strengthened their ties with relatives over time. From the moment she stepped into the palace, she made it a point to win over the royal family. She once also shared a sibling-like bond with Prince Harry, who fondly described her as his sister. Though that connection has faded in recent years, Middleton remains a steady presence for many other royals. In today’s streamlined monarchy, their focus on unity couldn’t be more crucial.

Look at the natural closeness and warmth between King Charles and the Princess of Wales. He adores her. Princess Catherine is like a daughter to him. We're so lucky to have her in our #RoyalFamily

Britain's future Queen. #PrincessCatherine #Troopingthecolour #flypast #redarrows pic.twitter.com/DWK8rMN5Zt — Sarah-Louise Robertson (@SarahRobertson5) June 15, 2024

In her fight against cancer, the Princess of Wales recently overcame an important hurdle by completing chemotherapy. She not only achieved a personal victory, but her completion has also given Charles hope as he fights the illness. However, Middleton’s role extends far beyond moral support. Partnering with Queen Camilla and the King’s chief of staff, she’s been ensuring that the King gets the best care, making sure that every step of his recovery is cautiously taken. Her actions have proved her dedication and love for the family and have not gone unnoticed, as reported by Marca.