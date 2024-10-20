How One Move by King Charles Could Signal His Fading Powers in the Royal Family

The royal powers are seemingly shifting, and King Charles is not ready. Amid the British monarch's declining health due to (some type of) cancer, many have speculated that he is struggling to stay in power. Now, with Charles' recent, most shocking decision to stop his cancer treatment midway, various people feel it is a sign of him losing control and that this drastic step was taken due to his struggle to keep the monarchy afloat.

After February 5, 2024, the day King announced to the world that he had cancer, the power dynamics began to shift in the royal family. Charles took over the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022. The well-wishers thought their new king would reign for years like his mother; however, sadly, his cancer announcement led to the Firm being frightened for their and the monarchy's future.

King Charles is aware of the implications of his deteriorating health on the Firm as Daily Mail revealed that his medical team has allowed him to pause the treatment. "The Mail understands that His Majesty will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies, but that his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away. The King will then pick up with his [weekly] treatment cycle as soon as he returns to the U.K.," the outlet reported on October 6.

The 75-year-old, alongside his wife and Queen Consort Camilla, will leave for Australia and Samoa for their first tour of the Commonwealth countries, marking this as the couple's first major international trip since the news of Charles' unidentified cancer was announced by Buckingham Palace earlier this year. Ideally, their visit would have been jam-packed, but considering the King's health, the authorities of both countries have 'agreed to limit' his work schedule and adjusted his itinerary accordingly.

But, Charles's decision to pause treatment could come from a place of insecurity; The Daily Beast's Tom Sykes revealed the 'executive power and influence is already flowing [Prince] William's way,' as per New York Post. In his argument, Sykes highlighted Kate Middleton's lengthy video announcing the end of her chemotherapy session, which featured only her husband, her three children, and her parents, but not Charles.

This seemingly indicates the king's grip on the royal family is slowly slipping away as Skyes writes, "To get away with such cheek showed William and Kate have an instinctive understanding…of how the power dynamic has shifted since the king's diagnosis."

In the meantime, William is stepping up his international game as his role could soon change in the royal line of succession. The future king is being groomed and prepared to take on the responsibility should his resilient father lose his battle with cancer. However, the circumstances couldn't be more testing for him as royal author, Prof Pauline Maclaran, weighed in, "It must feel like the weight of the world is on him. The future of the monarchy rests on his shoulders," per BBC.