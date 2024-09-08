Princess Diana's Former Hairdresser Reveals the Royal Had an “Amazing, Wicked Sense of Humor”

Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was known for her grace but had a humorous side to her personality that very few knew of. Her former hairdresser Richard Dalton took the responsibility to shed light upon the Princess of Wales' mischievous sense of humor in his new book. Dalton worked with Diana for 10 years and co-wrote the book "It's All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana" with Renae Plant, who curates The Princess Diana Museum.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

The book offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of one of the most photographed women in the world. "After seeing her every day for over a decade, it was fun to relive the memories," Dalton told People. He adds that one of his goals in writing the book was to show "how funny Diana was. Just what a wonderful, genuine person that she was." Diana's humor, according to Dalton, was far from reserved. He recalled her “amazing, wicked sense of humor,” and how her jokes were "hysterical" and often "very naughty at times."

Princess Diana had such a great sense of humour that she never lost despite being surrounded by misery guts. Here she was meeting Mr Bean … and breaking many royal protocols I’m sure! 😂🥰#QueenOfHearts #PrincessDianaForever pic.twitter.com/PoS8TtxyCs — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) May 17, 2024

One of Diana's favorite pranks involved carrying unexpected props in her handbag. "She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people's seats when we traveled on long flights," Dalton reveals. Dalton's book is filled with anecdotes that highlight Diana's sense of fun. In one instance, he recalls a moment involving one of Queen Elizabeth's corgis. "I was patting it, as I love dogs, when Diana came up and the corgi started to lick her legs," he writes. When he informed Diana that it was her mother-in-law's new corgi, she quipped, "Well, get it out of here, as it's licking all the fake suntan off my legs," as per Marieclair.

#PrincessDiana was just so mischievous 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️



Video via @eatyourticketpic.twitter.com/JmKoR1HWbF — ÈFŪRÛ II ® ™ (@realfranzprusse) February 14, 2023

Plant, who helped bring Dalton's memories to life in the book, finds Diana's humorous side particularly endearing. "I do find the humorous side of Diana to be very sweet," she says. "She just wanted to be 'normal' and was just like the rest of us." Diana's playful nature didn't distract her from her royal duties. Delton pointed out, "Diana was very conscious that she did not want her hair to overshadow the charity she was representing that day and supporting."

Dalton also took the opportunity to highlight how genuine Diana was, writing in his book that she truly cared about the lives of others and was genuinely interested in getting to know them. "She was genuinely interested in people and she always did her homework and remembered the smallest detail which made that connection." Dalton hopes his book inspires readers to show kindness and compassion, just like Diana did. "I hope it inspires them to be kind and treat others with compassion, just like she did while she was alive," he said. The 444-page book gives a fresh look at a woman who stole millions of hearts worldwide.