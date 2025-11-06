Inside Zohran Mamdani’s ‘Busy’ First Day as Mayor-Elect – From Slamming Republicans to “Breaking Bread”

Zohran Mamdani had a “busy” first day as the mayor-elect of New York City. The 34-year-old leader documented what his day looked like on social media. Mamdani revealed that his roster included early morning interviews, transition announcements, and meetings. The highlight of his day, however, was a special lunch at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights.

On the professional front, Zohran Mamdani slammed the Republicans over their 2024 promise of lowering grocery prices. Mamdani shared a clip of speaker Michael Johnson being asked by a reporter about rising food and grocery prices. To which Johnson replied, “All of the economists have shown that food prices always go up. There’s an inflationary level that’s built into grocery prices.”

Reacting to Johnson’s statement, Mamdani wrote on his official X handle, “In 2024, Republicans promised to lower the cost of groceries. In 2025, they’re shrugging it off, saying ‘food prices always go up.” For too long, the government’s failure to deliver has been treated as inevitable. My administration will prove that government can work for you.”

City-run grocery stores were one of the important factors of Mamdani’s winning campaign, among other promises, which included free city bus service, complimentary child care, and reforms in the Department of Community Safety, focusing on mental health.

Meanwhile, the democratic socialist also shared photos of his lunch with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He captioned the X entry, “A busy first day as your Mayor-elect: early morning interviews, transition announcements, and meetings. More to say on all of it tomorrow. But a highlight was lunch with my Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights.”

In his Instagram post, Mamdani shared the details of his lunch that included a spread of chili chicken with tingmo bread and aloo dum. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also shared the details of the menu on X. She wrote, “It was an honor to break bread with our Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over some of the best momos Jackson Heights has to offer. From childcare to rent, New York should be affordable and safe for working families. Let’s get to work.”

The NYC mayor-elect also mentioned in a fresh X entry that he is currently hiring talent. “We’re hiring! Our new resume portal is live, and we’re looking for top talent in NYC to help build this administration and deliver on our affordability agenda,” read Mamdani’s post.

After his victory, Mamdani, in his NYC speech, challenged US President Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.” The President cryptically responded in a Truth Social post, writing, “And so it begins.”

As a part of his winning speech, Zohran Mamdani slammed Trump again and said, “If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to defeat a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power.”

“I will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks,” he added in his victory speech.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump claimed in an interview that he’s “much better-looking” than the democratic socialist. Mamdani’s chuckle-worthy response to Trump’s statement was, “My focus is on the cost-of-living crisis, bro.”

Zohran Mamdani’s mother is veteran Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father is Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani. He is the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. Mamdani ran against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.