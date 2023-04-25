Inside Travis Barker's Lavish Birthday Gift for Kourtney Kardashian - A Signed Drawing Worth More Than $160,000

Kourtney Kardashian just turned 44, and Travis Barker went all the way out for her birthday. The Kardashians star turned 44 on April 18 and rang in the special milestone—her first birthday as a married woman—with her husband Travis Barker. As seen in photos and videos on Instagram, Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer celebrated the occasion by taking a couple’s trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

According to Yahoo, the romantic getaway included a stay at the famed Kennedy Cottage on San Ysidro Ranch, where late President John F. Kennedy and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent their honeymoon in 1953.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos, which began with a picture of a bed covered in and surrounded by rose petals and bouquets of red roses at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch. The getaway also included a gift for Kardashian from Barker that came with a huge price tag.

Barker posted a picture on his Instagram Story on Wednesday of Kardashian opening up his gift on a bed of rose petals that had been arranged into a heart shape. The musician tagged his wife in the snapshot along with a rose emoji.

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen opening her birthday gift as she sat on the bed in a black hoodie with an opened box containing a framed drawing of a character—a colored pencil drawing by artist Yoshitomo Nara—with the words "Love! Somethin'" written on it. Barker dropped $161,819 for an extremely cool signed drawing by Yoshitomo Nara. The drawing was sold by Sotheby's and was exhibited at the Santa Monica Museum of Art back in 2000, per E! News.

Image Source: Instagram | @travisbarker

Aside from dropping a casual $161K on Kardashian's gift and taking her on a romantic getaway, Barker wrote a touching birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, saying "My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️"

The post included intimate photos of the couple — including ones of them kissing, laying in bed, driving in a car, and sweet snapshots that he has taken of his other half. Replying to his post in the comments section, Kardashian wrote, "I'm crying because you make me so happy. I love you, my husband."

Barker and Kardashian tied the knot last summer in a series of lavish ceremonies. The first was a fake ceremony in Las Vegas, which came before them legally tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony in California in May. Later that month, the couple flew to Italy with their loved ones for an even bigger celebration. Fashion house Dolce & Gabbana dressed Barker and Kardashian for the festivities and even invited them to stay in their private estate in Portofino, making for an extra luxurious wedding getaway.