Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s fourth child (and only child with his second wife, Marla Maples), has largely maintained a lower profile than the rest of the president’s children. Whether by choice or circumstance, the contrast between her and her half-siblings—Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., and Barron Trump—is notable.

In addition to staying out of the spotlight, Tiffany appears to share a somewhat distant relationship with her father. While the president has often been described as having complex relationships with his children, Tiffany’s situation appears more pronounced, likely because she was primarily raised by her mother following her parents’ divorce.

Tiffany was 6 years old when Maples and Trump parted ways. She remained with her mother, who moved to California from New York to live away from the spotlight. That distance meant Trump had a limited presence in her daily life.

Trump: “Birthright citizenship is a scam and should not be allowed.” Grok: “Tiffany Trump is the only one of Trump’s kids who is not a beneficiary of birthright citizenship. All the other kids were born before his wives became U.S. citizens.” — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) April 1, 2026

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Maples said Trump fulfilled his financial responsibilities and cared for his children, but noted that “everything was a bit of a negotiation.” She also made efforts to ensure Tiffany spent time with her father, arranging visits at least twice a year.

“I just said it’s important for her to form her own relationship with him, without my input,” Maples said. “I wanted to create some consistency where she could see him.”

Despite those efforts during her childhood, Tiffany’s relationship with her father appeared to grow more distant in adulthood. Even while studying at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., she reportedly went months without contact with him. Trump’s presidency did not appear to improve that dynamic.

Beyond family dynamics, Tiffany has also faced personal loss. Her friend Harry Brant, the son of publishing executive Peter Brant and model Stephanie Seymour, died of a drug overdose at age 24.

Tiffany had spent time with him weeks before his death, which reportedly left her shaken. She later shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “Words can’t express how special you were and will always be to me,” alongside photos and a 13th-century poem by Rumi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

Professionally, Tiffany has also encountered setbacks. As a teenager, she attempted to pursue a music career. At 17, she released a song titled “Like a Bird,” an autotuned EDM track that failed to gain traction.

The effort did not lead to a sustained music career, and she has since taken a different path. Unlike her half-siblings, Tiffany has remained less directly involved in her father’s political activities, a contrast that may also reflect their personal relationship.

Regardless of the reasons, Tiffany Trump continues to lead a life notably different from others in the Trump family.