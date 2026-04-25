Inside Pam Bondi’s Tumultuous Love Life and Marriages That Didn’t Last

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi continues to remain in the spotlight amid controversy. She was fired from her position by President Donald Trump for reportedly mishandling the Epstein files. She continues to face backlash from fellow Republicans, Democrats, and internet critics about her actions.

Despite facing much scrutiny, Bondi is still transitioning from her role to an undisclosed one within the Trump administration. Her role is currently being taken over by Todd Blanche as she transitions her responsibilities.

Work-wise, things don’t exactly appear optimistic for Bondi, but she’s reportedly still connected to the Trump administration in one form or another. This is similar to her former colleague Kristi Noem, who was fired a little before Bondi.

While Noem is still married despite controversy surrounding her husband, Bryon Noem, Bondi has not had much luck in marriages. She’s been married twice and was almost married a third time. She’s currently in a relationship with John Wakefield, whom some have speculated could become her third husband.

Pam Bondi married Garret Barnes in 1990; the couple divorced after 22 months of marriage. In 1996, Bondi married Scott Fitzgerald; they divorced in 2002. She was engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with John Wakefield. — patricia villa (@patrici42041092) September 26, 2025

Overall, Bondi has had a reportedly tumultuous love life since her failed marriages over the years. In 1990, she was an enthusiastic 24-year-old who was, and remains, passionate about American law and the justice system.

During that time, she first married Garret Barnes in 1990, and what could’ve been forever was cut short within 2 years. There’s not much information about her first marriage other than the fact that it didn’t work out and ended in 1992. Details about why they split remain undisclosed by Bondi.

After the first heartbreak with marriage, Bondi eventually moved on. Four years after her divorce from Barnes, she met Scott Fitzgerald and married him in 1996. Things appeared to have been going steady with the now-former couple.

Especially since they were married for a whole six years until their marriage too crashed and burned back in 2002. She appeared to have given this longer than her first, but clearly, there were issues the couple simply couldn’t overcome.

“Pam Bondi married Garret Barnes in 1990; they divorced after 22 months. In 1996, Bondi married Scott Fitzgerald; they divorced in 2002. Was engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012. Since 2017, she has been in a relationship with John Wakefield”

How old is he?https://t.co/1GfJMg9RMx pic.twitter.com/Op4XI767gn — Nasty Woman (@HandToForehead) October 19, 2025

So, in 2002, their relationship took its curtain call with a divorce, severing their ties with each other. Exact details about why they’re no longer together also remain undisclosed, like Barnes. Bondi remains tight-lipped about what went wrong in both marriages.

Although her two failed marriages remain out of the spotlight, things were a bit different for her almost-husband-number-three. After two heartbreaks, Bondi continued to dedicate her time and efforts as a lawyer.

But, in that process, she did find love once more with famous ophthalmologist Greg Henderson. They were reportedly “deeply in love” in 2012 when they were spotted by paparazzi at the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Many on Reddit claimed that they were married after a picture of the former couple went viral. The reason it went viral was that Bondi was wearing a stunning white dress that resembled a wedding dress, sparking wedding rumors.

However, according to an email obtained by the Miami Herald in 2012, Henderson denied marriage rumors. Instead, he said, “We are enjoying a happy and blessed trip and are deeply in love with each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FTD Speaks (@ftdspeaks)

This, unfortunately, did not last even though they’d gotten engaged to each other. The couple quietly broke up in 2015 without publicly stating a reason for parting ways. Coincidentally, Trump was campaigning for President around the same time. So could it be that she was eying a role in his administration from way back then? Well, we’ll never truly know.

However, she’s still not given up on love, and maybe the fourth time’s a charm for Bondi? According to reports by People, she’s now dating a private equity owner, Wakefield. They’re seemingly going strong ever since 2017.

Wakefield is often featured on Bondi’s Instagram page, and she on his. But details about their relationship remain private–a common approach for Bondi. However, her current boyfriend is confirmed to be a father of three. Is Bondi keeping updates about her current beau a secret in fear of it not working out? Or, are they secretly happily married?

Speculations about her love life continue to circulate on the internet, with many sharing theories of their own on social media platforms like Reddit, X, and Instagram. The truth lies with Bondi.