Inside Kid Rock’s Ugly Feuds with Celebrities — Including Taylor Swift

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has made a name for himself in Hollywood not only as a country singer but also as someone who has a lot of controversial opinions. From tearing the American flag as an act of patriotism back in 2004 to using racist and homophobic slurs on stage and in interviews, Kid Rock has often grabbed the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Moreover, his staunch support for the MAGA ideology and Donald Trump has also contributed to the bad relationship that he has with a number of Hollywood celebrities. For instance, liberal TV star Joy Behar and Kid Rock got into a nasty fight after the country singer called Behar a “b – – ch” on Fox and Friends in November 2018.

In the interview, Kid Rock said, “We can disagree and still be cordial with one another and just talk about things without going for each others throats and protesting everything. God forbid you say something a little bit wrong — you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic … and I would say love everybody, except I’d say screw that Joy Behar b – – ch. Everybody but that!”

Behar naturally did not take the insult with a smile and responded with a grain of salt. On her show, The View, Behar said, “Well, all I can say is, this b – – ch and these b – – ches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.”

The next in the list is Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock’s ex-wife. The couple had finalized their divorce in 2007. While their divorce is now a thing of the past, their relationship did not end on great terms, and therefore, it is only natural that Anderson continues to have some strong opinions about her ex-husband, especially his Republican views.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson talked about the same, saying, “When he was with me, he didn’t hunt. I don’t think he was very Republican, but now he is. Oh well.”

Anderson also mentioned that she did not talk to Kid Rock since the finalization of the divorce, and given the way the country singer had accused his ex-wife of faking a miscarriage, it was only natural that Anderson remains rather indifferent to talk about the relationship.

Another singer who became Kid Rock’s target because of political differences was Taylor Swift as she has openly endorsed some Democratic candidates that Kid Rock’s MAGA personality did not like. Taking to X, Kid Rock made an unnecessarily sexist post for Swift that read, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies …. period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

A 2001 Kid Rock song is going viral for its lyrics about underage girls. Kid Rock is set to headline Turning Point USA’s Super Bowl halftime show this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Glvm8Z36Fv — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 4, 2026

Besides Swifties attacking Kid Rock for this vile attack, comedian Patton Oswalt also found it important to take a dig at the singer for his vulgar comments. Taking to X, Oswalt responded, “She should be a real American like you, growing up on a six acre estate complete with tennis court and horse paddock, and then bravely adopting a faux ‘redneck s – – – kicker’ cosplay persona. God bless you, buddy ruff.”

Besides the mentioned celebrities, Kid Rock also got embroiled in feuds with Beyonce, Stephen Colbert, politician Zell Miller, Dolly Parton’s singer-songwriter sister Stella Parton to name a few.

Most of the feuds stemmed from Kid Rock being absolutely unhinged and problematic regarding his comments and outlook that align with his MAGA worldview, which naturally did not go down well with celebrities with a saner perspective towards the world.