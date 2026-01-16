Inside Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock’s 4 Month Marriage – “It Sucked…”

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock are well-known figures in the entertainment industry. Anderson is a renowned model and actress, and her role in Baywatch earned her recognition in Hollywood. This enabled her to land several other high-profile projects later. She appeared in films such as The Institute, The Last Showgirl, and The Naked Gun.

Her ex-husband, Robert James Ritchie, known as Kid Rock, is a popular rock ’n’ roll singer who produced hit songs such as Midnight Train to Memphis, Cool, Daddy Cool, Po-Dunk, and others. The two had a brief relationship. While many knew about their romance turning into an engagement, according to The Mirror US, they married in 2006. However, after just four months of marriage, they called it off and filed for divorce.

pam with kid rock (2001) pic.twitter.com/5bPY2xkYNN — best of pamela anderson (@bestofpam) April 21, 2025

Anderson and Kid Rock first met backstage at a VH1 tribute concert for Aretha Franklin in 2001. Soon after, their relationship took off, and they became engaged in 2002. However, after what was described as a “lifestyle clash,” they called off the engagement in 2003.

The former couple was on and off for a period before reconnecting in 2006. They rekindled their relationship and married aboard a mutual friend’s yacht in St. Tropez, France, on July 29, 2006. The marriage was short-lived, reportedly lasting four months before ending in divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Kid Rock was married to Pamela Anderson from 2006 to 2007? pic.twitter.com/llZrvakRMh — Shane Devine (@shane_devine_) July 19, 2024

On the outside, the two appeared to be like any other wild couple in love. They were often spotted holding hands and engaging in public displays of affection by paparazzi. But behind closed doors, it seemingly “sucked.” Both Anderson and Kid Rock have reflected on their short-lived marriage in a number of interviews. So what exactly went wrong between them?

In Anderson’s case, she reportedly did not feel as “deeply connected” to Kid Rock as she did with her first husband, Tommy Lee. She apparently realized shortly after getting married that a marriage with the rock star would not work out. Moreover, she was not as head over heels for him as she wanted to be, although she did appreciate how good he was to her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Today in 2006, “Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson (39) divorced singer Kid Rock (36) due to irreconcilable differences only 4 months after getting married. pic.twitter.com/IR8cjOe1tT — Howard Prince (@Howodd69) November 27, 2025

As if those issues were not enough, the actress and model revealed that the two had “nothing in common” with each other. However, it was their altercation that shook the foundation of the relationship. The two attended an event during which a reference to Anderson’s leaked s– tape was made. At the time, Kid Rock reportedly became angry and lashed out at her after walking out of the event. It is widely believed this incident contributed to their growing distance and ultimately prompted the divorce.

When it comes to Kid Rock, he later commented on the only time he was ever married. Cheat Sheet cited a 2007 interview with Blender, during which the singer said, “Being married sucks…” He added that the whole “getting married” experience was fun, but marriage itself was not.

He was also involved in a heated fight with Anderson’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee, at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas. According to court video obtained by TMZ, the rock star had “lingering feelings of disrespect” toward Lee. Neither Anderson nor Kid Rock has reportedly spoken to the other since their divorce. However, they are said to maintain mutual respect within the industry, with no public signs of bad blood.