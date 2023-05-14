Inside 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo's Stunning Malibu Beach House

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo gave a tour of her sublime mid-century Malibu Beach house on the sunny shores of Los Angeles to Architectural Digest.

This incredible mid-century Malibu home was constructed by famous architects Buff and Hensman. Pompeo worked on the design and interiors of her home alongside long-time friend and 'partner-in-crime' Martyn Lawrence Ballard.

The aesthetic of the hall was influenced by a 60s DeSede sofa with a rather vintage patchwork that influenced the surrounding art and furnishings of the hall. Everything from the bookshelf to the artifacts of the home was designed in light of artistic flow and modernity. The walls were made of sleek black marble also inspired by a marble-sketch art piece majestically flaunted right at the center of the hall.

A highlight of the hall was the bar cart. According to Pompeo, it emphasizes the mid-century aspect of the home with its tan exterior and rustic vibe. Tequila is a house favorite and hence explained the different brands displayed atop the cart.

The artistic grand hall was followed by an illuminated eating area with two separate dining halls: one for the little ones and the other for the adults. The children's table was initially a cutting table at Yves Saint Laurent's studio before it upcycled its way to Pompeo's home.

The cream table was surrounded by Swedish chairs from the 60's with its rich coffee-brown hue perfectly complimenting the table. The formal dining table featured a custom-made table above which hangs a rustic chandelier with gold and pearl hues mimicking the 60s era.

The quaint kitchen is an amalgamation of art and vintage auras, featuring apothecary jars discovered by her friend Martyn at a Parisian flea market. The walls are separated yet have the same book-match marble pattern to remain in sync with the aesthetic of the rest of the place.

The monochrome-themed primary bedroom paid homage to the famous art movie "I Am Love" whose wavy marble with delicate tones lifted the vibe of the room, adding a depth of style and comfort. The Italian-style bed was also custom-made for the family to spend a cozy weekend, watching movies in bed by a fireplace.

The bathroom is a full-disclosure bathroom tiled completely with white marble. It's where Pompeo likes to spend the most time with her daughters as they also sit by William Jewell chairs to have some quiet time.

Next on the tour was her children's bedroom, completely purple-themed and featuring a David Hicks Grasscloth wallpaper on the ceiling followed by a purple bean bag and a Backgammon game table. The guest room in the house is also Monochrome themed featuring photography emphasizing the various milestones of Black history.

There is no lack of entertainment, especially outdoors, as the home not only features a firepit providing a view of that gorgeous blue ocean but is also the perfect lounge area to wind down. The highlight of the home, however, is the shallow pool amidst the serenity of the home, which is also surrounded by a bar from where Pompeo's husband enjoys serving their guests Pina Coladas and Margaritas.

Finally on the tour was the guest house that offered a complete view of the pool. The wallpaper was inspired by typical beach palm trees in accents of blue and teal and also featured lacquered closets with similar tones insinuating a warm and casual atmosphere to the rest of the room.