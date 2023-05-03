Inside Don Lemon's Luxurious Life Amid Getting Fired From CNN

Don Lemon is not angry after being fired from CNN; he said it himself. Lemon insisted that he was not furious after he unexpectedly got ousted by CNN. “It’s not in my nature,” the journalist, 57, told Page Six exclusively at the TIME 100 gala on Wednesday night. “I’m not an angry person, I’m not mad.”

“I’m a very resilient person,” Lemon explained. “I’ve had a very full life with lots of twists and turns. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about, you know, not having a place to live or a home or whatever.” He also bragged about having the luxury of taking time off despite CNN's impulsive decision. “I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family,” Lemon added, probably referring to his fiancé, Tim Malone.

Usually being fired from a job might negatively affect people's bank accounts, but that is not the case with Don Lemon. Looking at his assets, more specifically the properties he owns, along with his whopping $12 million net worth, he definitely has a secured future. For the last two years, Lemon has rented a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit at the luxe 35 Hudson Yards for $15,000 per month. This luxurious apartment is in the same building as Kendall Roy's penthouse in Succession.

According to the New York Post, the residence has a living area that flaunts the view of the city, 14-foot-high loft ceilings, French oak floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The opal white marble counters in the kitchen make the space look massive for the residents. Lemon has been living in the property since 2021, which includes a bedroom with downtown views and two large walk-in closets. The ensuite bathroom is phenomenal, featuring two double vanities, a deep soaking tub, and a separate shower room and water closet, according to a previous listing. An expansive indoor pool and outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a theater, a children’s play area, lounge areas, a spa, restaurants and a rooftop lounge, are part of the amenities offered by the building.

CNN fired Lemon after the anchor was investigated for a statement he made about presidential contender Nikki Hailey, who he blasted for being past “her prime.” After his comments, Variety published a report about Lemon's alleged sexist and misogynist behavior towards his female colleagues. Previously this month, he was reportedly thinking about filing a lawsuit against the platform for the report.

However now, even after tweeting that he was “stunned” by his brusque discharge, Lemon swore that he was no longer in shock. The longtime CNN This Morning host announced the termination on social media on April 24, and the ex-CNN employee shared about finding out he lost his job through his agent. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play.”